Never forget; Just don’t understand it; Let people decide on Lee statue; Too late to fight Civil War battles; Facts and fiction; Hatred is a response to fear

Never forget
The story of the Sept. 11 memorial event should have been front page and should be every year.
The memorial and the flood story should have shared the page.
Sandra Midkiff,
Mineral Wells
Just don’t understand it
The “dreamers” just don’t get it. What President Trump has done is to reverse President Obama and give them, the dreamers, a real path to citizenship and a great life in America.
It seems like everybody wants something for nothing. We are a land (country) of laws. Without them we are just like any another third world country.
President Trump has told Congress to get off its butt and pass constitutional legislation that will offer them a legal path to citizenship for these dreamers so they can live out their dream without the fear of being sent back to a country that would not recognize and probably can not speak the languages
Con Shuck, Granbury
Let people decide on Lee statue
I think that the Dallas mayor and City Council should not have the authority to make the decision to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee.
This should have been put before the citizens to speak for themselves, with a vote on what stays or goes. The majority should have the say so.
Nelda Thompson,
Colleyville
Too late to fight Civil War battles
To those who are caught up in the P.C. flavor of the day by dismantling statues, may I point out that history cannot be changed by removing monuments of the past?
That will heal nothing. Not a soul alive today went through the Civil War.
Bruce Sistrunk, Mansfield
Facts and fiction
Have you noticed that almost all of the “fake news” has proven to be true and accurate and that all of the alternative facts are proven to be lies or fabrications. Isn’t it time that the Administration honestly answer questions and distribute real not made up facts. We, as Americans, are owed that.
Scott Shearer, Arlington
Hatred is a response to fear
Hillary Clinton wrote in her new memoir, “what makes me such a lightning rod for fury? I’m really asking. I’m at a loss.”
The GOP hated her because she was such a threatening liberal politician who would have been a superb Democratic President. Conservatives feared her as they did Obama.
Hatred is a response to fear. The GOP has feared — and hated — Hillary Clinton since she first entered the national political scene. They have known that she represented everything really good for America about the liberal Democrats, wrapped in a politician they were afraid they could never defeat.
It took a twisted misogynist like Trump with an unexpected talent for using reality TV techniques to muck up the 2016 election, together with the Director of the FBI misusing his office politically and with Vladimir Putin's internet-based hacking of the American political system. This set up a Black Swan Electoral College vote that defeated Hillary. She still won the total vote count by over 3 million votes.
Hillary is hated by conservatives because she represents liberal democracy, not because of anything she has done wrong. The 2016 election has severely damaged America.
Richard Brewer, Fort Worth
Comments