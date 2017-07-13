Be kind, oppose SB 4; FW council should oppose SB 4 too; baseball, God, America; red light cameras; Where’s the transgender threat?; love for national pastime

Be kind, oppose SB 4
So Arlington’s city leaders want to promote acts of kindness?
How about joining the Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin and Houston city councils in their lawsuits against the discriminatory, immoral and unconstitutional Senate Bill 4?
This act will show Arlington is promoting the protection of residents’ civil rights and supporting Police Chief Johnson’s concern for their safety.
What better kindness?
Dora Gonzales, Arlington
Fort Worth council should, too
I am requesting that the Fort Worth City Council join the litigation against Senate Bill 4.
I’ve experienced racial slurs used in my presence. Twenty years ago, I would have remained quiet and said nothing.
I drew courage from our nation’s leader at the time and reported the incident. President Barack Obama showed me the true meaning of the word “hope.” He showed me not to be afraid to stand up for myself. He may have lived in Washington, but I knew he had my back.
The Fort Worth City Council needs to show all of its citizens that they have our back. If this bill is not challenged, the message will ring loud and clear that the Fort Worth City Council does not care to protect our community.
Justice for all.
Cecilia G. Saenz,
Fort Worth
Baseball, God and the U.S.A.
Yes! Yes! Yes! We need this little bit of encouragement and family value (“Does our national pastime still need ‘God Bless America’?,” July 12)
This is a positive unifying moment. Why take away something that honors our country and our freedom? It is not a time waste. If you don’t want to be a part then go get nachos or whatever at that point.
Keep ‘God Bless America’ — we need the uplifting tradition.
Jim Hargrove, Fort Worth
Red light cameras
Why are red light cameras even being discussed? (“Frustrated with red light cameras in Texas? You’re not alone,” July 5)
There’s no frustration for people who obey the law. They save lives and are used all over the world. 22,000 accidents last year related to running red lights. In 2011 it was 9,646. If you don’t run red lights, you’re fine. If not, you’ll get a ticket.
Lynn Miller,
North Richland Hills
Where is the transgender threat?
Could someone please cite a reported case of a transgender person entering the bathroom of their birth-certificate gender for the sole purpose of sexual assault? Is there any reported case in the public school system where someone posing as a transgender entered the bathroom to commit sexual assault?
I’ve been reading and listening to news reports for over 55 years and have never come across any news story of that kind. Ever.
Has anyone figured out just how the public schools are going to enforce a bathroom bill? Hire monitors for each bathroom? Use cameras? Insanity.
Randy Jordan, Arlington
Love for our national pastime
We should be thankful that our national pastime still wants to sing this song! The way the world is going with all the violence and hatred, we need someone or something to remind us every day for God to bless America! It’s sad to see this paper write a story about anything negative about God, even a song. We could use a lot more positive things said about God and believe in him and his word, and the world would be a better place to live in!
Ronald Tarpley,
Fort Worth
Comments