Real costs of immigration; don’t stand for fear of SB 4; Texas tees; sick and tired of firecrackers; more regulation of immigrants?

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr., seated third from left, speaks during a county commissioners meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. The South Texas county's governing body voted in favor of joining a lawsuit filed against the State of Texas by the border-town of El Cenizo which claims that the law, which would let police ask people about their immigration status during routine stops violates both Texas and U.S. Constitutions. Jason Hoekema AP