The art of Paul Moseley; Why go out of state for a police chief?; Is this really the Fort Worth way? Disorganization rules at Concert in Garden

Photographers have a special perspective. They often can tell a story as few others can – stories that need to be told, must be told, deserve to be told.
Paul Moseley’s photographs and words here are a profound reminder of that.
Powerful. Impactful.
Thank you, Paul Moseley. And thank you, Star-Telegram, for presenting these photographs, these words as you have. (“Always remember what officers do for your community,” Friday.)
What a splendid, special, respectful way to honor those who are so deserving of such honors and remembrance.
Roger Summers, Arlington
Why go out of state for a POLICE chief?
Its really a insult to a average person’s intelligence why cities think they have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to go out of state to find a chief.
One, it’s a slap in the face of the qualified officers in the department! Two, morale goes in the tank!
Dallas is making this mistake as I write this, and if they think they are losing officers now, just wait and see what happens.
No disrespect to Fort Worth’s chief, but he’s finding out the hard way. Having the respect of your troops takes someone that they know and trust, and that’s what makes morale rise, not fall!
It’s a good-paying job, but why not stay in house? It’s morale we are taking about, not newsmakers.
Dale Allen, Hurst
This is the Fort Worth way?
Over two decades of attending college, building a career, serving the community and raising a family in Fort Worth, I came to believe that a key point of pride for our city was that thing called “the Fort Worth Way.”
Time and again, people stepped forward to serve and protect those in need. To solve big problems on behalf of others. To support the marginalized. Because in Fort Worth, men and women in positions of leadership and influence come to the aid of neighbors. That’s what I thought the Fort Worth Way meant.
Lately, I’ve come to understand that it means something else. It means party tribalism and personal allegiances usurp goodwill toward men. If you want to do business or keep your position of prominence, you have to toe the party line.
Even when that means residents are targeted by an unconstitutional and bigoted law like Senate Bill 4. City leaders are playing by the rules rather than ensuring no harm comes to our neighbors. So Fort Worth remains the only one of Texas’ five largest cities not to join litigation against SB 4. Because apparently, that’s the real Fort Worth Way.
Mindia Whittier, Fort Worth
Disorganization rules at concert
I enjoy the Concert in the Garden Series but was alarmed and appalled at what I witnessed while standing outside, prevented entry, in the roadway with hundreds of patrons, including many youngsters.
The lack of a weather plan was absolutely stunning. We had active lightning within a mile. All golf courses in the area were cleared.
Yet there was no plan, no announcement to return to your vehicles. The danger and risk was immense.
Absolutely irresponsible.
Col. Rick Wetzel (retired), Denton
