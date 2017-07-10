Texas vs. trees in special session; Colleyville Blvd. mess; Granger should explain vote; GoFundMe program not used right; Sure you want that steak?

Texas vs. trees in special session
Thanks for the editorial (“Tree laws not worth time in special session,” June 20) recommending that local tree ordinances are not good topics for an emergency session of the Texas Legislature.
However, the conclusion that the Austin tree ordinance is inappropriate is puzzling. Has the editorial board studied the ordinance – its purpose, impact and public support for it?
Local governments reflect the needs and values of communities as Richard Greene expressed well in his June 17 column. Ordinary citizens have access to their city councils, various boards and commissions. This process builds authentic, livable cities that are business magnets.
Texas wins by having a variety of successful cities. A “one size fits all” isn’t the way to go.
Judy Harman,
Fort Worth
Colleyville Boulevard mess
Those responsible for the planning of road construction on Colleyville Boulevard undoubtedly had to use a crystal ball, Ouija board, and no common sense to adjust the traffic flow so that detours end up in blocked streets or traffic is diverted into oncoming traffic lanes.
I would venture to guess their next undertaking would be to correct global warming by installing large fans throughout the world.
Thomas Fenimore, Hurst
Granger should explain healthcare vote
I am saddened that U.S. Rep. Kay Granger has elected not to use the upcoming recess to schedule a town hall with her constituents and explain her recent vote on the American Health Care Act.
She has been my congresswoman uncle before I could vote. Sens.Cornyn and Cruz and the the congresswoman owe us an explanation why they wish to remove insurance from so many of my patients, fellow Texans and fellow Americans. The Affordable Care Act is not perfect — it was a first step, and we should use the knowledge gained from the past seven years of its implementation to improve healthcare in America.
I’m at a loss. In the wealthiest country in the world, in 2017, shouldn’t we be using our resources to take care of as many people as possible?
Rohit Puskoor, Fort Worth
GoFundMe program not being used right
I could not believe it when I read the article about the two recently demoted, Fort Worth police officers who were establishing a GoFundMe account to get the public to help pay for their “fight for justice” legal fees ( “Ex-assistant chief says demotion was ‘egregious,’ seeks GoFundMe support,” June 29). I believe that the intent of the GoFundMe program is to assist families of first responders injured on duty, families in crisis, assisting youth groups or things of that nature. I don’t believe that these two officers, one who made $168,000 last year and the other who made $133,000, meet the intent of the GoFundMe program. No “Funds” from me!
Tom Williams, Hurst
You sure you want that steak?
All meat should have the country of origin on the label. Other countries do not have the same high standards of raising cattle and butchering as the U.S. For example, Venezuela isn’t required to remove dead cattle from a pasture. U.S. fast food restaurants buy this meat because it is cheaper. Eat at your own risk.
Marilyn Gabler,
Fort Worth
Comments