Against releasing voter registrations; For Capriglione, against group; Boys State: cute, but is it leadership?

Against releasing voter registrations
I strongly oppose the release of personal voting information to the federal government for the following reasons:
▪ Although all of the information being requested is publicly available, it is in one place where the federal government can easily use the data for a variety of purposes including focusing on individual voting patterns and political preferences.
▪ Individuals did not assent to this release of information. Citizens have the right to a secret ballot. This massive data sweep takes information and places it in a single database where the information is used for a purpose not expressly permitted by individuals. The law requires commercial transactions to remain private unless expressly permitted by an individual. The government should be held to the same standard.
▪ Recent events have made it very clear that the risks of placing personal information in a single database is quite high. If the Defense Department can be hacked, assures that this data would be safe from malevolent individuals?
In short, this action is a giant overreach by the federal government posing significant risks to individuals and purportedly aimed at solving a problem that has yet to be proven as actually existing.
Don Mills, Fort Worth
For Capriglione, against group
I recently received a letter from a conservative advocacy group led by Michael Quinn Sullivan saying that I should let my conservative state representative, Giovanni Capriglione, know what I expect from Texas House leadership in the upcoming special session.
Great idea! I already have. I asked Rep. Capriglione to continue to support our public schools and our communities, while upholding my own conservative beliefs.
You see, I believe in local control. Unlike Sullivan, Dan Patrick or Greg Abbott, I think my local officials understand how to best spend my tax dollars.
Unlike them, I know that my local school district is meeting the needs of students and keeps my home’s value healthy.
Sullivan is not a resident of my voting district, but seems quite comfortable instructing me how to believe and how to speak. I can think for myself concerning my own state representative.
Thank you, Rep. Capriglione, for upholding conservative values and respecting local control.
Mark Terry, Grapevine
Boys State: cute, but is it leadership?
Bud Kennedy's report and prediction about the future of Texas in the hands of the American Legion's hand-picked young leaders at Boys State (“Teenage boys vote for Texas independence, but don’t take it seriously,” June 28, 2017) is truly a warning of our future governance.
We learn from these young leaders that Texas secession from the United States is not serious enough to deserve study, debate or argument; and that even their critical decisions are ruled by emotion, "tradition," mob mentality and perhaps "cuteness" rather than logic and reason. They are the prediction of legislatures yet to come.
Perhaps their college admission reviews will uncover who sponsored this juvenile farce; and who, if any, had the good sense and courage to stand up and oppose it.
Jim Atkinson, Fort Worth
Comments