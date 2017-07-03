Don’t cut our Medicaid; invest in IRS officers?; what’s Trump done for us?; global healthcare cuts a concern

Texans need their Medicaid
Please contact Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and ask them not to cut Medicaid. Here is what the program covers in Texas:
Almost 60 percent of births; more than 70 percent of nursing home residents; 40 percent of children, and 45 percent of the disabled.
The elderly and disabled account for 70 percent of Medicaid costs. About 70 percent of Medicaid expenses are paid federally, and Texas pays about 30 percent. Cutting Medicaid means 100 percent of costs will come from Texas taxpayers.
Some estimates suggestthat 28,000 Americans will die each year if the proposed health reform law is passed. This bill is terrible for Texans and terrible for the U.S..
Jerry R. Burnett, Haltom City
Invest in IRS officers?
Figures from this year’s IRS Data Book states that revenue officers are down 52 percent from 20 years ago. Commissioner John Koskinen says Congress needs to understand that fewer revenue officers and other IRS personnel mean less money in the U.S. Treasury and less compliance overall, and no one to take on tax cheaters.
Each F-35 costs $120 million. I say build one less fighter and let the IRS hire compliance officers who assess and/or collect tax at a rate seven times their salary. How’s that for a return on investment?
David Jones, Arlington
So what has Trump done?
Donald Trump hasn’t signed any major legislation since his inauguration (“Trump admirer,” Letters, Tuesday).
Yes, there have been bills signed (and proudly displayed), but many are just reversals of Obama's legacy. And four laws were purely ceremonial to rename memorials and VA clinics.
As far as Trump getting rid of “job-killing regulations,” Obama is credited with creating 22.3 million jobs from the worst part of the recession until the end of his second term (2010-2016). “Job-killing regulations?” Not so much.
Trump gets credit for appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court? Yes, after the Republicans denied that rightful role to Obama. Trump’s greatest accomplishment seems to be his ability to lie about anything and everything … from the size of his inauguration crowd and the death spiral of Obamacare to his ties with Russia.
Elizabeth Tye, Arlington
Global healthcare cuts a key concern
The problem of global healthcare cuts is an imperative issue that needs to be addressed.
We are lucky enough to live in a country that takes on issues regarding vaccine-preventable diseases, maternal and child health, and tuberculosis. The fact that the U.S. has relatively low rates of illnesses associated with these is a testament to the success of our healthcare system. But other countries are not so fortunate.
I am so glad that you published an article referencing the pushback Secretary Tillerson received when defending President Trump's global health cuts.
It is clear that some worry about American leadership at the international level, and I think this is a legitimate concern. I too advocate for a great American legacy.
Appropriations are approaching quickly for the global health bill. Please let us contact our representatives to push for funding for state and foreign operations for fiscal 2018.
Shanalyn Ghosh, Euless
