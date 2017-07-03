A loss for healthcare; let’s support the free press; the media needs to be nicer to Trump; duped by the Tea Party again!

A loss for healthcare?
In all the discussions and proposals about Trumpcare — the former “repeal and replace,” which would take a reported estimate of 22 million to 23 million off healthcare, or the new “repeal now-replace later,” which is expected to take 32 million off health care — I haven’t seen any study of the effects of such a huge loss of business for the healthcare industry.
Anytime that many customers “choose” not to avail themselves of a product or service, that affects the market. Hospitals, nursing homes, rehab centers, drug manufacturers and pharmacies — not to mention the many jobs involved. Has anyone mentioned that impact on the economy?
That sounds disastrously short-sighted.
Grace Elliott, Arlington
We need to support the free press
This is to thank local, national, and international media for standing loyally and staying bravely during this time of disfavor. Our free press is the sole protection against dictators and demagogues gradually taking over. Our nation is coming apart from the inside, much as it did during the 1960s, over the war and bad presidents.
We came through that period bloodied but still united. We can get through this period, but we have to begin thinking about constitutional reform. We have, unwittingly, evolved into a plutocracy that keeps people divided and under control of leaders motivated only by profit, greed, and power. If we sit and don’t say or do anything, it could slip away.
Richard Warren, Fort Worth
The media should be civil with Trump
It should not be necessary for President Donald Trump to defend himself on social media. Even though talk show hosts have the constitutional right of free speech, they should not use vile and vulgar speech even if they do not like the occupant of the White House. The rest of the news media should be expressing outrage at the constant barrage of unsavory remarks being hurled at the president. We hear not a peep from mainstream media outlets.
J. William ORear, Fort Worth
Duped by the Tea Party
It wasn’t a waste of time. Was it? The Tea Party had the right goals; I attended and gave ’em some cash. The effort did not, however, kick the ball down a new road, in the new direction sought by attendees. All the new representatives and senators, elected in patriotic verve, came to D.C. as juniors and are, even today, led by the old guard of Go-Along-To-Get-Along Republicans with but one interest: Get re-elected.
Republicans are world champions at doing nothing. Give the bums a trophy.
Roger Latham, Haslet
Campaigner- in-chief?
Let me pose what arguably is a fair and nonpartisan question: Do we have a dysfunctional Trump presidency? Forget Trump’s incessant lying, problems with his healthcare reform, lack of an approved legislative agenda, and charges of obstruction and collusion.
Some estimates show as many as 85 percent of White House and administration positions have yet to be filled. Clearly the problem is not a failure of Democrats to approve Trump appointments. And on Wednesday Trump held a fundraiser for 2020.Shouldn’t we be worried that we have a president who likes to campaign rather than govern?
Rick Cherwitz, Austin
