State of disarray?; cheap coal ‘irresponsible’; Resolution denies Israeli history; A look back at Obamacare; Trumpcare bill called ‘total fraud’

A State of disarray?
Rex Tillerson is not running for public office and does not author foreign policy.
As principal but not exclusive adviser to the president, his department will advance the president’s foreign policy throughout the world.
The Washington media continue to characterize President Trump and Secretary of State Tillerson as conflicted where the reality is that Tillerson is promoting the concepts outlined time and again throughout the campaign and election.
The State Department performance over the past decades illustrates a dysfunctional attempt to improve the global stability through appeasement. Advancement of U.S. economic interests has suffered due to the department’s negligence in negotiating fair and equitable agreements.
The only department worse than State is Veterans Affairs. Recent legislation will start to clean that house.
Congress ignores Tillerson’s requests at its own risk.
Paul Martin, Hurst
Using cheap coal ‘irresponsible’
Burning natural gas produces nearly half as much carbon dioxide per unit of energy as coal. Even if coal were cheaper, it would be irresponsible to continue to use it. With unemployment at 4.3 percent, only Republicans would view the destruction of the planet as OK to preserve profits for the oil and coal industry.
This is the fundamental difference between the two parties. The only other explanation would be Republican science denial.
R.S. Adams, Fort Worth
Resolution denies Israeli history
How sweet it was to me that as Israel celebrated the joyous occasion of its 69th Independence Day, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined 16 other states across the nation in supporting Israel by signing into legislation an anti-BDS (boycott, divest and sanction) law.
How bitter it was to me that the U.N. branch of UNESCO chose to observe this day by passing a resolution denying Israel’s 3,000-year connection between the Jewish people and Jerusalem.
When the world’s recognized legislative body chooses to ignore history to advance its own warped version for ulterior motives, the entire world’s history is altered, and we are diminished in the process.
U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, you have your work cut out for you.
Stuart Snow, Grapevine
A look back at Obamacare
If the Obama healthcare plan was debated for months and was open and transparent, and everyone knew what was in it, why did Nancy Pelosi say, “We have to pass the bill so that we can know what is in it?
Turns out what was in it was a disaster for the middle class, which is paying for those who are receiving subsidies.
Those who receive subsidies think it is a great thing. But when the government gives away something, it takes away from someone elseto pay for it.
The so-called Affordable Care Act is nothing but a giant redistribution of wealth which is bankrupting the middle class.
Clista Hancock, Arlington
Trumpcare bill called ‘total fraud’
The Senate Trumpcare tax cut bill is a total fraud.
It does nothing to improve health care, make health care costs slow in growth and improve outcomes to make health care better. It does allow states to eliminate essential coverages for maternity, opioid addiction, mental illness, prescription or rehabilition.
Huge cuts to Medicaid are hurting kids and the elderly. Children in Texas with significant disability deserve to keep assistance in place. This bill will cause children to die. It has an “age tax” that allows a 60-year-old to be charged five times more in premiums.
It even includes a retroactive tax cut for the last eight years on investment earnings of the rich. No medical provider nor patient advocate group supports this vile bill. Demand Cruz and Cornyn vote no.
Buddy Luce, Southlake
