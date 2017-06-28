Greene on GM; The Trump and Comey show; Religious freedom vs. discrimination; Patients may be the losers; Is Ryan a Trump fan?

Greene on GM
Richard Greene leaves out facts and the truth about the GM deal but plays up the expectations which never materialize.
Had that Realtor not negotiated the deals, Arlington would have probably used Eminent Domain. As for the jobs, only 400 are open to anyone in the Metroplex, not just Arlington.
He did not state the incentives which Arlington doles out so generously, not just to GM; but the Rangers, Cowboys, and others.
If these people were paying their share of property and other taxes, the average home and business owner would not be paying what we do and getting the services we don’t.
Always crying for more money.
Terry Swift, Arlington
The Trump and Comey show
Let’s see. Trump fires Comey. Trump claims Comey told him three times he was not under investigation. Comey denies claim. Comey says he prepared a memo sometime after meeting alone with Trump.
Comey says he’ll testify in Congress at open hearing. Trump tweets that Comey “had better hope” he doesn’t have a recording of meeting. Comey shares his self-serving memo at hearing and acknowledges he did tell Trump on three occasions he wasn’t under investigation.
Comey confesses he did illegally leak his classified memo to the press through a third party.
So after Trump’s claim is confirmed accurate, Comey’s lie is verified and Comey’s leaking is confessed, the conclusion of the media is: Trump must be investigated for coercing Comey to tell the truth to avoid perjury. Was Trump baiting “Da Swamp” to come unhinged again? …. If so, it worked!!
Joseph Ansley, Fort Worth
Religious freedom vs. discrimination
The United States Supreme Court has decided to hear an appeal by a Christian baker who declined to bake a cake to be used in a gay wedding ceremony.
Hopefully the court will be able to reach the proper balance between First Amendment freedoms, such as freedom of speech and free exercise of religion, on the one hand, and nondiscrimination on the other.
I liked what the lawyer for the baker had to say on the point:
“[The Colorado decision] imperils everyone’s freedom by crushing dissent instead of tolerating a diversity of views. We are all at risk when government is able to punish citizens like [the baker] just because it doesn’t like how he exercises his artistic freedom.
“America must have room for people who disagree to coexist.”
Thomas F. Harkins Jr., Fort Worth
Patients may be the losers
If you are over 50, the new health care act allows insurance companies to raise rates based on your age. The rates will increase by 500 percent to 600 percent.
According to my math, my husband will be paying $45,000 within five years, when he turns 64. I am sure that there are many of us who will not be able to spend that amount of money especially because we are trying to save for retirement. Please consider writing Senator John Cornyn's office.
MJ Martinez, Fort Worth
Is Ryan a Trump fan?
Could it be that Paul Ryan’s tepid “support” of President Trump’s agenda (health care, border wall, etc.) is, in fact, subtle sabotage in hope that he -- or some other establishment type -- might unseat the president in 2020?
Don Ponder, Fort Worth
