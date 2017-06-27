Whose health bill is it?; reduced to gallows humor; hearing aid woes; Trump admirer; Perry’s Acres?; THE WHOLE truth?

Whose health bill is it?
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is one of the working group supposedly crafting the ACHA, the Senate version of the new healthcare plan.
I say supposedly because he himself has said the Senate group is not actually drafting it. In his words, that is being done by “some staff and others.”
What others? A good guess would be lobbyists for, and representatives of, the insurance industry and the big pharmaceutical corporations.
If so, I do not expect to see any improvements on “Obamacare,” quite the opposite in fact.
Paul R. Schattman,
Arlington
Reduced to gallows humor
Well, yeah, sure Medicaid will be cut by $800 billion, tragically affecting the disabled, children and low-income seniors across America, but it’s OK because it will be offset by the $600 billion in tax cuts for the millionaire/billionaires.
Now don’t you feel better?
Blake Wallace, Arlington
Hearing aid woes
Many people have seen an improvement in their hearing loss by visiting a licensed audiologist for a custom hearing aid.
If U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s hearing aid bill passes, a lot of these people may lose access to their customized devices because the bill will reclassify hearing aids as over-the-counter products instead of as medical devices.
Insurance plans may drop their hearing aid coverage because of this. Millions of people will suffer, including the elderly and veterans.
Belinda Morton,
Fort Worth
Trump admirer
President Donald Trump has worked with Congress to pass more legislation (28 laws) than any other president since Harry Truman.
He will have signed 30 executive orders during his first 100 days, more than any president since Franklin Roosevelt.
He’s propping up military spending, nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, introduced a tax code overhaul, and getting rid of “job-crushing” regulations.
BTW, remember that Donald Trump is from New York, so ruffling feathers comes with the turf.
Patrick Jenkins, Arlington
Perry’s Acres?
Hank Kimbell, the inept county “official” on the old “Green Acres” TV show, is amazingly similar to our energy “official,” Rick Perry.
Perry’s performance, before a congressional committee questioning the current budget cuts to try to find more money for our struggling billionaires, was very similar to Kimbell’s ineptness and lack of basic knowledge about his position.
Bernie Sanders and the Democrats are as nonplussed about the Republicans’ government as Mr. Douglas is about Pixley's.
Gary B. Hicks, Fort Worth
THE WHOLE truth?
Candidate Trump said there would be no cuts to Social Security, no cuts to Medicare, no cuts to Medicaid. His budget proposal indicates large cuts in all of these areas.
How much longer are the American people expected to tolerate his constant lying?
Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
