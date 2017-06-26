Too many lives lost; no to care act; yes to Trump; Hodgkinson’s guns

Too many lives lost
The increasing number of child deaths due to being left in hot cars has me terribly upset.
I do not know how a parent can forget to take a child to day care and leave them in a hot car all day, or God forbid, punish them by leaving them in the car.
The parents, in most cases are probably so attached to their cellphones that they can't think of anything but the call or text message in which they are involved.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but maybe it is time we put car seats back in the front seat where they can be seen and not forgotten.
Children often fall asleep in a moving car so they are out of sight and out of mind.
I think the potential heat deaths are much more of a threat than injury in an accident. And I know for a fact air bags can be disabled, so that should not be a factor.
Something has to be done to stop this increasingly horrible loss of children to heat deaths.
June Hoffman, Fort Worth
No to care act
The secret Senate bill gives the top 1 percent of Americans a huge tax cut.
In fact, the investment tax of stock increases retroactively returns taxes over the last eight years.
Why? To destroy Medicaid as we know it.
Almost $900 billion in cuts for kids and elderly. Fragile children will be subjected to huge decreases in aid.
Forty-nine per cent of all births are covered by Medicaid. Sixty-one per cent of nursing home residents receive Medicaid.
Nothing in this bill improves care, reduces healthcare costs nor outcomes. A Harvard study confirmed thousands of Americans would likely die due to this bill.
Fixing issues in the ACA is the right path, not total repeal.
Most medical provider groups, hospital associations, nurse groups or patient advocacy groups oppose this bill. They all declare it dangerous and vile to those in need.
What is going on in America?
We must demand Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz protect essential benefits, opioid treatment, and not allow states to destroy coverages, lives or implement caps on living.
Stephen Luce, Southlake
Yes to Trump
Donald Trump boldly stands for — dare I say it? — Americanism.
In other words: individual freedom, the rule of law, due process, American sovereignty, the Founders, self-reliance, price and a helping hand, not perpetual handouts.
And that's why Trump is president. The people elected one of their own.
Harlan Wensel, Fort Worth
Hodgkinson’s guns
Bud Kennedy’s column about the GOP baseball shooter is mystifying (“He shot ar Republicans, but his first abuse victims were women,” Sunday).
Is he trying to deflect the political blot on Bernie Sanders?
Is he trying to show us another side of Hodgkinson, his other violent side?
Oh, no. He is out to show that this crazy was legally armed and licensed to carry!!
All the rest of the conjecture is to fill the space.
Is it meant as a back story, or to get in another shot at the Second Amendment and gun owners?
One in six mass shooters had a family violence history? Who would have guessed!?
I miss Bob Ray Sanders.
Corbin Douthitt, Hurst
