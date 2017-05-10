Comey firing; religious liberty; FW school board

Comey firing
Please stop with the media hysteria around the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and how it will affect the Russia-Trump collusion investigation.
The FBI has an ongoing investigation into Russia’s hack of the Democratic National Committee, but not into collusion between Trump and Russia because there is no probable cause for such an investigation.
If the FBI finds evidence of collusion — and so far there is none — you can be confident the evidence will be exposed. Meanwhile, get a grip.
Clete McAlister, Arlington
There should be outrage to the firing of Comey. It is worse than the firing of Archibald Cox.
All of the investigations will become a whitewash. Our country is in real trouble.
Jack Eades, Burleson
The Trump administration is becoming more like the Fourth Reich every day.
It’s time we found a way to fire the incompetent in the White house.
Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
Religious liberty
House Bill 3859, approved by the Texas House and sent to the Senate, is just the latest in a stream of efforts by many of our elected officials in Texas and in Washington to “protect” religious liberties in this country.
What this bill actually does is provide a legal framework for discrimination and prejudice.
Protecting religious freedom is one of the bedrocks of this nation. In fact, this land was first settled by those fleeing religious persecution and intolerance.
But protecting religious freedom does not mean that one is allowed to discriminate against others in the name of that religion.
Ultimately what this bill does is to allow adoption services and child welfare programs to limit the ability of Jews, Muslims, homosexuals and other minorities to adopt children and take care of foster kids.
The state should be more concerned that these children are placed into good, caring homes where they will be loved rather than with the religion or sexual orientation of those who are raising the children.
And the authors of the bill, some of whom could be discriminated against by its passage due to their own backgrounds, should be ashamed at their attempt to legalize discrimination.
Rabbi Jordan M.
Ottenstein, Fort Worth
FW school board
While I do not know Anael Luebanos, I congratulate him on his election to the Fort Worth school board.
Our schools need committed leadership. The future of so many children hangs in the balance.
We will look to him to provide that which has too often been lacking.
I am saddened to know that a very good man with the right credentials and motivation, Jason Brown, will not be serving our schools.
The potential of the city, the school system, of all of us, is diminished when someone like Jason does not succeed in running.
My hope is that he will again decide to present himself as a candidate so that we may have the advantage of his open and willing spirit, decency, fairness, intellect and willingness to serve.
H.D. Biddle, Fort Worth
Comments