Abbott oversteps; adoption rights; guns galore; save Constitution

Abbott oversteps
Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott personally reached out to a handful of my clergy colleagues and asked them to urge their parishioners to pressure state representatives regarding the so-called “bathroom bill.”
My own feelings on the bill notwithstanding, I believe his request was sincere.
Nonetheless, I find his actions troubling.
For a sitting governor to request the aid of religious leaders in pressuring other state officials, no matter how noble the cause, is a breach of the invisible “wall of separation” between church and state that Jefferson envisioned.
If the governor’s request had to do with promoting the public good, I would applaud him and eagerly lend my assistance.
But to be clear, he requested these pastors’ assistance with moving a stalled bill out of the House.
Respectfully, under the provisions of the First Amendment, it is acceptable for the church to lobby the state, but never the other way around.
The Rev. Ryan J. Baer, pastor, Ridglea Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth
Adoption rights
I am appalled and dismayed by our Texas Legislature outright advocating discrimination against Jewish, Muslim, LGBT, single or interfaith couples who wish to adopt.
Will we have more children sleeping in CPS offices or living in residences as foster or adoption agencies will not represent them because they are the wrong religion, sexual orientation or color?
Is this really what the Christian faith teaches?
Shame on our Legislature even considering this.
In the 1960s, Martin Luther King led the civil rights march. Is it time for another march representing all those discriminated against by this and other bills? I believe so.
Carol St. Onge, Arlington
Guns galore
With most of the news being about one shooting or another, it seems ridiculous that our lawmakers in Austin are considering lowering the cost of a license to carry a gun. The decrease from $140 to $40 will make it easier for everyone who wants a license.
Another proposal would make it unnecessary to even have a license!
What is wrong with this picture?
Ann Schrader, Arlington
Save Constitution
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to have a convention of states to change the U.S. Constitution, he wrote in a letter to the editor on Friday. (“Act on Constitution”)
Don’t fall for it.
The Republicans are always harping about power grabs . You have never seen a power grab the likes of which the Republicans will do if we allow this convention.
The last four months have awakened a lot of people in this country, and they are angry now. If you care about your country, I urge you to get angry and let your voice be heard.
Alert your friends and neighbors.
The problem is not with the Constitution; it’s with not enough people voting. We have been electing some politicians with about 10 percent of voters participating. I find that appalling.
I urge you to get angry. Urge your friends and neighbors to get angry and work for what you believe in.
Don’t let a handful of people rule us. Please.
Arthur Payne, Arlington
