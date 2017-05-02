A visitor’s tale; accounting tool; political party; Jungus Jordan

A visitor’s tale
I have recently stayed in Fort Worth for four days.
Could I thank the residents that I came across in bars, shops and restaurants and the general helpfulness that I encountered?
We were also made very welcome in Austin, San Antonio, Galveston, Houston and Dallas. We have been to 18 states and, by far, Texas is the friendliest.
However, I have just one gripe: The staff at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport need to get some tips about interaction with travelers.
There was nobody I could turn to to ask for help when an immigration officer had made a mistake with my wife’s passport. She spent over an hour in the sin bin through no fault of her own due to a mistake from an official.
The staff in there was very rude and unhelpful.
Now I am back in the U.K., I will certainly recommend Texas as a to-see destination.
Bill Brinksman,
Warrington, England
Accounting tool
Since the 1930s, LIFO or the “last in, first out” method of inventory accounting has been accepted by accountants, tax lawyers, the IRS and Congress as a legitimate accounting practice. Unfortunately increased tax reform rhetoric has brought LIFO misnomers to the surface.
Countless companies across multiple industries employ LIFO to determine income and tax liability. Companies that manage inventory use LIFO to track rising inventory costs from inflation. It ensures a business does not pay tax on artificial profits generated by inflation.
Unfortunately, some members of Congress have proposed abolishing LIFO as a legitimate accounting method. This would be detrimental to Texas’ economy, businesses and jobs.
The United States is not the only country that allows LIFO. The Tax Foundation found 14 countries using LIFO out of 34 with developed economies.
A study by the Tax Foundation found LIFO repeal would reduce GDP by $11.6 billion per year and federal revenue by $518 million each year. Not to mention the 50,300 jobs lost in the near term.
LIFO should not be a bargaining chip for Congress. Our representatives in Washington should support a tool that ensures Texas businesses, as well as those nationwide, can thrive.
Jade West, executive secretariat of The LIFO Coalition, Washington, D.C.
Political party
Reader Greg Williams (Cheers and Jeers, Saturday) wrote that “we should have a basic right to know any candidate’s party affiliation.”
I disagree.
We should listen to what a candidate says and study past actions. Too many people see a “D” or an “R” and immediately close their minds without ever taking the time to listen.
That way of voting is the least informed method, and it is one big reason why our country is so dangerously polarized.
Deborah Chaney, Bedford
Jungus Jordan
No on-the-job training will be required if Jungus Jordan is re-elected to the Fort Worth City Council, District 6.
His experience and knowledge allow him to continue at full speed the excellent job he has been doing for our district and the entire city.
We need Jungus to continue working for us.
Bill and Pat Gordon,
Fort Worth
Comments