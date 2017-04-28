Price trial; seniors with guns; labor at American; Canadian lumber; Northwest bond; Bedford council

Price trial
The John Wiley Price trial proves that our judicial system still works.
It also proves that if you tick off those who are in power, the judicial system allows them to almost ruin you.
Now how much is the system going to pay him for the injustice and financial ruin they have caused him?
Nothing.
Just because he is disgusting does not make him a criminal.
Ralph Nichols,
Fort Worth
Seniors with guns
House Bill 300 is being discussed in our Texas Legislature. Among other things, it would reduce the fee for a gun license for persons over 60.
As an 82-year-old whose hearing and eyesight are diminishing, and whose anxieties and fears are rising, I can’t think of a dumber thing to do than to allow a weapon that is designed to kill other people into seniors’ hands.
I look to the police and Social Security for protection, not to packing a gun.
Richard Lord,
Arlington
Labor at American
American Airlines employees must be thrilled to see chief executive Doug Parker not only offering profit-sharing benefits before contract negotiations begin but now offering pay raises to pilots and flight attendants.
Meanwhile, shareholders continue to see stock prices slide and earnings decline, and the flying customer sees fares continue to rise.
Obviously Parker has not learned the lesson of previous CEOs at American, which is that labor unions at American only know how to hold their hands out asking for more, and they will not be satisfied no matter how much he offers.
Meanwhile, the paying customer and shareholder who actually pay the bills are taking one in the seat, and that includes the aisle seat you now have to pay a premium for.
Mike Morgan, Colleyville
Canadian lumber
“It’s brutal out there: Buyers face sticker shock looking for a home,” read the Star-Telegram’s April 14 headline.
If you think the prices are expensive now, imagine what they will be like if President Trump follows through on his threat to put a tariff on Canadian lumber.
The one redeeming factor: He seldom keeps his promises or threats.
Jim Sanderson, Fort Worth
Northwest bond
We are fortunate to live in an area experiencing strong economic growth.
Business and population are booming in the Northwest ISD.
Companies in the region rely on NISD to educate our children, who will eventually join the local workforce.
Quality resources make education more efficient and effective for students to reach their potential.
Working at a digital industrial company, I rely on science, technology, engineering and math programs to prepare future engineers, manufacturers and others who will drive the economy.
But more importantly, as a parent, I know that when school districts adequately prepare to manage growth, the focus can remain on quality education of our children rather than more costly infrastructure challenges in the future.
On May 6, please vote yes for the NISD bond proposition.
Our economy and our children will be better for it.
Todd Kindel, Fort Worth
Bedford council
Bedford residents have a well-qualified candidate for Bedford City Council in Amy Sabol.
She has been a positive voice for issues facing our city for several years.
She and her husband have resided in Bedford for 25 years, owned their own business and after retiring gave of their time volunteering for Texas Health Harris Methodist HEB hospital for 15 years.
Amy has since been an active member on city commissions (Community Affairs, as well as Building and Standards) and working with her neighborhood homeowners association.
Amy is a strong believer in research before making decisions that will affect the residents of Bedford, and she is a strong believer that the City Council works for the people of Bedford.
I encourage a vote for this devoted candidate for Place 3, Bedford City Council.
June Gravley, Bedford
