Ridiculous traffic; flying discomfort; Brian Byrd; Jungus Jordan

Ridiculous traffic
When will the new construction madness in north Fort Worth stop?
When will the leaders of Fort Worth quit distributing building permits like prizes from a Cracker Jack box?
With the rise of commercial centers such as Presidio Village and Alliance Town Center, plus two major hospitals, a number of apartments and hundreds of homes, the result has been unbelievable congestion along Harmon Road and Farm Road 156, both of which allow for only a single line of traffic in each direction.
Last week I spent more than 45 minutes driving from the Kroger at Alliance Town Center to my Saginaw home, a 5-mile trip. There were no traffic accidents or lane closures.
This is indicative of how Fort Worth planners have failed to focus on quality of life for local residents.
With more shopping centers planned, we can count on the problem growing worse. I am through fighting the ridiculous traffic and will take my business elsewhere.
It is clear that Fort Worth’s leaders are not willing or capable of creating a reasonable growth plan.
William Hiett, Saginaw
Flying discomfort
Wow, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom talk about “doing the right thing” for their employees. (“American pilots, flight attendants to get raises,” Thursday)
What about the paying customer who makes everything possible at American?
How about “doing the right thing” for customers, like stop packing them in like cattle and giving a couple more inches of leg room in coach?
I suspect neither of them have flown coach and had to deal with a seat back in their face for several hours.
Take notice of the local competitor (Southwest), their customer service and what they do for their employees. Southwest understands that you need to “do right” for both employees and customers.
Greg Smiley, Southlake
Brian Byrd
I am a born-and-raised Fort Worthian. I adore my city and all it stands for. That being said, I think there are a few things that need to change.
We need someone on the City Council with a fresh perspective. I have spoken to Brian Byrd, and I think he’s just what the doctor ordered for some shake-up in Fort Worth.
Judith Droguett,
Fort Worth
Jungus Jordan
Vote on May 6. Our city government is the most important factor in our daily lives, and we tend to take it all for granted. It is important to vote and select the leaders who shape the policy and direction of our city.
Jungus Jordan, District, 6, has proven himself to be a leader and a dedicated public servant. His experience is a valuable asset in addressing the issues that face our city.
In our District 6, he has proven himself to his constituents by showing them he cares about their quality of life, their safety and the issues that affect our daily lives. He is responsive, honest and truthful, and he works hard for every one of us.
Re-elect Jungus Jordan to the Fort Worth City Council, District 6.
Marty and Lu Moskowitz, Fort Worth
