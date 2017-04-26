Question evolution; new blood; best firefighters

Question evolution
I don’t see any problem with questioning certain aspects of evolution. That’s what science does in seeking the truth. (“From ‘evaluate’ to ‘examine’: a key difference in how students will learn biology,” April 20).
Scientists will be the first to admit that they haven’t figured out how innate chemicals originally came together to form life.
But the mistake is to assume that just because certain things are presently unknown, they must be attributed to a supernatural source.
It becomes an embarrassment when the scientific answers finally emerge.
Many of us suspect that an intelligence, aka God in our jargon, is responsible for the reality we find ourselves embedded in, but it may be folly to engage in a debate over how evolution proceeds.
Those who insist on a “hands-on God” may unintentionally be diminishing God’s power, and who wants to do that?
You might ask, who is the greater God, the hands-on God who works his magic guiding evolution every day or the God who creates a reality that is disposed toward life and sits back while it all happens?
Jim Hahn,
Fort Worth
New blood
I would like to add my name to a vote for change on the Ft Worth City Council, District 3. Dr Brian Byrd has been active in the community for many years and continues to be committed.
He would get road construction completed before another road project is begun and ensure that taxpayers dollars are used on worthy objectives.
Please join me in voting for new blood on the city council, Dr. Brian Byrd.
Clara Sidney Reed,
Fort Worth
The Editorial Board got just about one thing right: “Zimmerman is gruff. He is 74. He doesn’t always say the right thing.” (“Fort Worth is on the right track: Keep Zimmerman,” April 23)
I have block-walked for Brian Byrd for about the last six weeks throughout District 3, and you should listen to the folks who have a Byrd yard sign and were visited by Zim.
You can be gruff in the Council Chamber, but you aren’t going to win support with the electorate with that and his constant negative campaign flyers.
Fort Worth needs Brian Byrd and the positive bedside manner he will bring to his new career.
Paul Lager,
Fort Worth
Best firefighters
I strongly support Arlington firefighters and management but do not think Prop 2 on the May 6 ballot is good for anyone.
Reasons include more layers of government, current programs that are very successful possibly being eliminated, Arlington school district fire academy not provided for under civil service, and hiring and promotions based on tests alone.
The fire department management would not have a say in number of employees in department nor who is hired nor standards used in hiring.
Arlington’s fire department is a true emergency department that handles 911, monitors habitual 911 callers and takes on hazardous accidents and spills, fires and high water rescues.
The department must be equipped with employees who can think on their feet, are leaders among men and women and are highly trained.
Peggy James,
Arlington
