Border wall; for Byrd; for Jordan; for Bullock; for Thalman

Border wall
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s comment on “CBS Face the Nation” that the majority of the people on the border want a wall is not true.
President Donald Trump’s campaign for the wall has involved false information and scare tactics about who is coming over the border and what they are doing to the country, but nothing about their contributions to our country and culture.
I am in favor of a humane and sensible immigration policy with respect to Mexico. We need them and they need us.
We need to recognize that and work to elect representatives who will develop a policy that is acceptable to both countries.
After all, Mexico along with Canada is our closest neighbor and trading partner, and there should be more things that unite us rather than divide us.
I am against any more wall being built and would like to see the horrendous amount of money it will take to build it used for something that will really benefit the country.
Wake up, Texas. Don’t let this happen.
Suzanne Mabe, Fort Worth
For Byrd
It is time for some new blood in Fort Worth City Council District 3.
Brian Byrd is the best candidate in the May 6 election. He will be a refreshing change and has a long-term vision for all of Fort Worth.
Early voting has already begun.
Susan Green, Fort Worth
For Jordan
Councilman Jungus Jordan has served Fort Worth District 6 for the last 12 years and has worked diligently to bring about positive changes in order to maintain or improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.
As a former neighborhood leader, I have always appreciated being kept informed of future developments taking place throughout the district, as well as how he has always been available to listen and discuss residents’ concerns.
We need to keep someone who understands how our city government works and will continue to get positive results. Please join me on May 6 in re-electing Jungus Jordan in order to keep a dedicated, hard-working councilman.
Ivanna Wiesepape,
Fort Worth
For Bullock
Jon Bullock is the choice for Colleyville City Council.
He has fundraised for charities in our community, lead our Rotary Club and is currently the president of the education foundation that helps our teachers raise funds for classroom equipment. He was our children’s Sunday School teacher.
Jon has served our community for a couple of decades, and he would make a great City Council member.
Mark Bauer, Colleyville
For Thalman
District 3 of Arlington has the opportunity to elect Roxanne Thalman to the Arlington City Council on May 6.
A veteran, Thalman has demonstrated her leadership abilities with community organizations and as a city commission member, along with her dedication to attending City Council work sessions and meetings.
Raised in southeast Arlington, she is raising her family there.
She is honest. Sincere. Responsible. Compassionate. Intelligent.
She is also the best for Arlington.
Claudia Perkins, Arlington
