Jungus Jordan; Northwest ISD; Brian Byrd; Keller mayor; Arlington center

Jungus Jordan
Please support the re-election of Jungus Jordan in Fort Worth City Council District 6.
He not only worked tirelessly for the Chisholm Trail Parkway but is keeping residents’ interests in mind for planned development along the corridor. (Can’t wait for Tarleton State University Fort Worth to join our educational opportunities.)
Jordan listens well and responds to district concerns. He is respected for his knowledge of transportation issues and needs, not only for our district but also citywide and statewide.
He supports not only our police and fire personnel but our neighborhood Citizens On Patrol programs.
He has the heart of a true public servant, with much wisdom and thought behind all his actions.
Early voting starts Monday. Let’s keep a proven leader for District 6.
Edith S. Jones, Fort Worth
Northwest ISD
After retiring and moving to Roanoke in the Northwest ISD about 10 years ago, we have watched as the area exploded with new homes bringing multitudes of new students.
The student population grew from 10,000 to 15,000, then to 20,000, then to the more than 22,000 it serves this year.
The leadership of our district has been handling that growth with a well-thought-out and executed plan.
We, the community, need to do our part and vote for the 2017 bond.
Karen Wiechman,
Roanoke
Brian Byrd
As a longtime resident of Fort Worth, I am always pleased to be able to get behind positive candidates.
Brian Byrd is my choice for City Council District 3. I know him personally to be a man of integrity who is passionate about working to make Fort Worth an even better place.
He is smart, industrious, and a hard worker. He is eager to take on new projects that will benefit Fort Worth.
Please join me in voting for Brian Byrd on May 6.
Linda Bobo, Fort Worth
Keller mayor
Rick Barnes, candidate for Keller mayor, has been a professional speaker 15 years, leading no one and simply responsible for himself.
Pat McGrail, also running for mayor, has been volunteering for the city of Keller 15 years.
He was on the City Council, then led Keller as mayor for seven years. Many of those years, he was also managing a department for American Airlines, working with employees every day.
A group that engineered elections to win five council seats wants the mayor’s seat as well. Their recall efforts against me last spring were foiled when voters said no.
I hope they can be stopped for good.
I support McGrail because he’s independent, experienced and the most qualified candidate. He is a leader and the right choice for Keller.
Keller deserves independent voters.
Don’t take my advice blindly. Go meet the candidates. Be informed.
Mayor Mark Mathews, Keller
Arlington center
I urge Arlington citizens to vote for Proposition 1 to fund the proposed world-class “active senior” adult center.
The two small senior centers in Arlington are inadequate for today’s “active” seniors. It is in the community’s best interest to help its older residents remain healthy and fit, which will enable them to age at home longer instead of being prematurely placed in a “facility.”
Loneliness and isolation decrease longevity by up to 7 1/2 years. The new center will provide opportunities for meaningful social engagement as well as opportunities for seniors to exercise in an environment where they are comfortable.
Elva Roy, Arlington
Comments