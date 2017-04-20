Gun safety; senior center; evaluate evolution

Gun safety
My deepest sympathy goes out to the families of the Texas children shot with improperly stored handguns in the last few months: two teenagers in Houston who died, a two-year-old in Corpus Christi who died, a child in San Antonio who was sent to the hospital, an 8-year-old girl in Whitney who died, two boys injured outside a Fort Worth Chuck E. Cheese and a 15-year-old in Spring who died.
House Bill 1911, passed by the Texas House Public Safety Committee this week, would eliminate licensing requirements to carry a loaded handgun in public. In doing so, it also eliminates training requirements, which include a component on safe storage of handguns and keeping guns out of the hands of children.
This seems like the wrong time to remove training requirements that might help reduce unintentional shootings.
We can uphold Second Amendment rights while observing gun safety. Let’s all do our part to keep guns out of the wrong hands, including our children’s. Please ask your representative to say “no” to HB 1911.
Celeste Hopkins,
Fort Worth
Senior center
As one of Arlington’s senior residents, I would like to urge all voters to vote for Proposition 1 on the May 6 ballot.
Grand Prairie and other cities smaller than Arlington have more up-to-date senior centers.
Many Arlington seniors have been residents here for more than 30 or 40 years. We have seen our taxes used to pay for two stadiums, and another is to be built soon.
It’s time that our needs are considered also.
Cecilia Weisenfels,
Arlington
I moved to Arlington when the population was about 60,000. I was in my 30’s and had no time for senior citizen issues.
Now the population has increased six-fold, my age has more than doubled, and I am concerned about senior citizen issues.
The 2010 census said over 25 percent of the population in my council District 1 is over 60.
Current and soon-to-be senior citizens (time does march on) can vote for an active adult senior center in the May 6 election.
Early voting is Monday through May 2.
Arlington has stadiums, Texas Live!, a new downtown, etc. Shouldn’t it also be a caring and compassionate city for its senior citizens? Please vote for Proposition 1.
Anthony J. Nagy, Arlington
Evaluate evolution
“Evaluate scientific explanations” — frightening words!
The “academics” are up in arms over the Texas Board of Education considering including this phrase in textbooks, for fear someone might question evolution.
Should Galileo and Copernicus just have accepted “the science of the day” without question? What about Einstein evaluating Newtonian physics?
What about Darwin challenging the science of his day?
Isn’t science supposed to be all about questioning and investigation? Or does that only apply to everything except evolution?
Thomas F. Harkins Jr.,
Fort Worth
