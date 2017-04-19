For firefighters; for neighborhoods; Hispanic culture; Greene’s Democrats

For firefighters
Thanks to something I got in the mail listing people who opposed Arlington’s Proposition 2, I now know how to vote.
With all but one council member and two ex-mayors opposing it, I will vote for Proposition 2.
I support our firefighters before this City Council any time. I urge everyone to back your firefighters and vote for Proposition 2 in the May 6 election.
In any case, vote!
Arthur Payne, Arlington
For neighborhoods
Support your neighborhoods in coming elections.
The Tarrant Regional Water District board needs independent members to look out for public interests in the $1 billion pipeline and the $1 billion Trinity River Vision.
TRV claims it’s on schedule and on cost, yet it has increased in price threefold since inception and foolishly believes 2009 cost estimates are realistic in 2017 dollars. Two bridges languish amid construction problems.
Re-elect Mary Kelleher and elect knowledgeable newcomer Andra Beatty.
While the Fort Worth City Council is giving tax abatements to companies like Amazon, neighborhoods are going to pot. Elect Brian Byrd in District 3, Paul Hicks in District 6 and Michael Matos in District 7.
Clyde Picht, Fort Worth
Hispanic culture
Kudos to Fort Worth schools Superintendent Kent Scribner, Mayor Betsy Price and the businesses collaborating to raise the student literacy rate.
Because Hispanics constitute over 62 percent of the student enrollment at FWISD, they will play a major role in the success of this initiative.
Increased parental involvement is needed, more challenging because of increased uncertainty, fear and distrust.
Trustees must do more to communicate with parents and students, to encourage and motivate them. They must not only speak their language (Spanish) but also know their culture.
I am voting for Fort Worth school board candidate Pilar Candia in District 9 and supporting Anael Luebanos in District 8. Please join me to help elect them May 6.
Fernando Florez,
Fort Worth
Greene’s Democrats
Richard Greene calls for and sees signs of Democratic support for President Donald Trump’s agenda. (“Bipartisan strategy would be good move for Democrats,” Sunday)
It seems strange that neither he nor the Republicans felt the same patriotic urge while Obama was president.
Greene seems to believe more Democrats should have joined in giving the stolen Supreme Court seat to Justice Neil Gorsuch, attacking the regulations that protected consumers from Wall Street, handing our tax dollars for public schools to for-profit charters and selling our environment to fossil fuel corporations.
Now it is not only Trump’s tax returns he doesn’t want us to see, but also the list of visitors to the White House.
And rather than draining the swamp, he is repopulating it.
Hillary Clinton has accepted her responsibility for losing the electoral vote. I wonder what would have happened if FBI Director James Comey had acknowledged the investigation of the Trump campaign’s involvement with Russians when it began in July.
Paul W. Hartman,
Fort Worth
