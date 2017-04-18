Trump tax march; Northwest bonds; Forest Hill vote; Arlington stadium; vote for Zim

Trump tax march
Sunday’s article described “dozens” of protesters Saturday at the Tarrant County Courthouse and the march through downtown streets (“Fort Worth protesters join to pressure Trump”).
Conservative and credible estimates are 700-800 participants.
Donald Trump claims loudly and often that nobody except the media cares about his tax returns. Ironically, many millions of people do care, although now I’m not so sure about the media.
Nick Nixon, Fort Worth
Northwest bonds
Please vote for the Northwest ISD bond proposal, which includes a much-needed district aquatics center.
It takes dedication for kids to get up every morning and drive 30 minutes to the Keller Natatorium to swim before school or leave their campus in the afternoon to take a bus to the pool in the afternoon.
Byron Nelson High School has a top-notch swim team and dedicated coaching staff. They have won their district many times, sent students to region and state. Kids are turned away due to lane space at the pool.
Eaton High School is growing, and Northwest High School has a great swim team and coaching staff as well.
Please support them and vote for the Northwest ISD bond projects.
Lori Hutson, Fort Worth
Forest Hill vote
Elect the people who have the training, dedication and knowledge to keep a clean, transparent and responsible city government in Forest Hill. Elect Gerald Joubert, Ozell Birks, Clara Faulkner and Lurdes Murillo to the City Council.
Elect Charlotte Hogan-Price, Raquel Belle and Jimmy Sanders to the Library Board of Trustees to bring our library back to the people it serves.
Since 2011 our taxes have been lowered by four cents. Each year six to 10 streets have been repaired or rebuilt.
We built the Memorial Park to honor the military; an older building was re-purposed into a Civic and Convention Center that brings in significant rental payments.
The budget is managed so that the employees can receive pay raises.
Keep good government in Forest Hill.
Jo Pirtle, Forest Hill
Arlington stadium
Arlington would put its new “active adult” center on the far west side. Hmmm. I think a better place would be the Rangers’ stadium, since Arlington does own it already. (“Prop 1 smart move for Arlington,” Friday April 14 editorial)
The stadium has meeting rooms, kitchens, offices, pool, batting cage, baseball/softball field, that can be used for other purposes and plenty of parking, plus a central location.
I think the seniors would love it.
Charles Anderson,
Arlington
Vote for Zim
As a West Meadowbrook resident, I am unable to vote for Zim Zimmerman in his bid for re-election to his Fort Worth City Council seat. I do hope he wins.
Zim has been very sensitive to the needs of our part of the city. His focus has been to bring all areas of the city into the same safe, clean, vibrant condition we all aspire to.
He is very open to suggestions and just as open with his answers to questions. He has my wholehearted endorsement.
Wanda Conlin,
Fort Worth
Comments