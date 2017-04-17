School libraries; Bedford taxes; Haltom City race; Arlington center

School libraries
As federal funds are reduced for state and school libraries, will school board trustees step up to fill the gap? Is a full-time library program offered at your local school?
You may be surprised to learn that the school library is often the first to suffer from budget cuts.
Some school libraries are only open part-time. Paraprofessional library specialists are often pulled to be substitute teachers and work cafeteria duty, locking the library doors behind them.
The school library can be the heart of a school. We have to make sure our school board members make it a priority.
Oletta Branstiter,
Fort Worth
Bedford taxes
I note with interest a posted statement on property taxes from Lisa Roberson, candidate for Bedford City Council, Place 6. She strongly recommends that people living in Bedford who can no longer afford their property taxes should consider relocating to Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller or Southlake.
Based solely on their posted property tax rates, she attempts to make us believe that if we moved to these cities our property taxes would be lower.
I would suggest checking the taxable value of these homes and compare them to Bedford’s.
Roberson’s statement clearly demonstrates she does not have a grasp on how our property taxes are computed. She believes that Bedford voters fell off the turnip truck and will buy what she is attempting to sell.
It is obvious Roberson does not fit the bill to represent Bedford residents on the City Council.
Dorothy McWhorter,
Bedford
Haltom City race
Haltom City residents enjoyed the recent City Council candidate forum.
Place 6 candidate Ricky Brown provided insightful and meaningful answers to the variety of questions presented.
Brown showed why he is a respected and experienced leader in our community. He successfully shared his knowledge of the issues and his plans for a better Haltom City.
His experience on the Haltom City Economic Development Corporation and Planning and Zoning Board have given him specific leadership skills to move our city forward.
Our city has made significant financial commitments and investments for new development and growth. It is important that we elect council members who can build upon our assets.
Ricky Brown has shown that he is the right candidate to do just that. Vote Ricky Brown May 6 .
Ray Ecklund, Haltom City
Arlington center
It is a waste of time, resources and money to build a senior center on the safe and upscale west side of Arlington unless we have a bus system so the seniors who cannot drive — especially those in the poorer neighborhoods who need that kind of facility for support services more acutely — have a way of getting there.
Prop 1 should be defeated. What Arlington needs first is a city-owned municipal bus service, one that takes people from all neighborhoods to the places they need to go.
We are no longer a small town. We are a metropolis. It is time we started thinking and acting like one.
Paul R. Schattman,
Arlington
Comments