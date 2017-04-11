Arlington Prop 2; help our schools; transit election

Arlington Prop 2
I read with interest the Sunday article concerning Prop 2. (“Arlington city leaders, firefighters face off over civil service proposition”)
I came away with one answer and one question.
The answer as to why the mayor and most of the council members are against Prop 2 is because “it would diminish local control.” Don’t kid yourselves, that’s the bottom line.
I was happy to read that Chief Don Crowson has increased the number minorities and women in his department. But does Crowson actually believe that minorities and women can’t be smart enough or fit enough to pass the civil service tests? The implications of that are way beyond Prop 2 issues.
Arlington firefighters want a civil service system. That’s enough for me. As a taxpaying Arlington resident, I will rethink my support of the incumbents in this election, and I will support Prop 2.
Chris Rizy, Arlington
Help our schools
I am thrilled to see a renewed focus on kids and schools in our community. The success of these initiatives belongs to all of us who care about the future of our city.
If you’re interested in learning how to best influence meaningful change in a system as complex as education, Leadership ISD is a great place to start.
Leadership ISD runs cohort-based fellowship for people from every background, age and neighborhood. Our program informs our community about the opportunities and challenges facing our schools and provides an avenue to gain deeper insight by partnering with campuses and practitioners across Tarrant County.
Most importantly, we help build the skills and connections to influence change.
Our first cohort of fellows will graduate in May. Each year a cohort of leaders will join our alumni ranks. Soon, we will have a critical mass of informed and connected community members advocating for all children in Tarrant County.
If you’re ready to join us, please look at our website and consider applying to the fellowship. Applications for our next cohort are due April 30.
Our schools need you.
Erika Beltran, member, State Board of Education, Fort Worth
Transit election
Richland Hills officials have a problem, and they would like for it to go away.
The special election held in November to keep or reject the public transportation service was illegal. The state comptroller knows it, the county commissioners know it, the Fort Worth Transportation Authority knows it and the city attorney’s firm knows it.
The election was in violation of the Texas Constitution and the Texas Transportation Code. The city attorney and the City Council should have rejected or deferred the local petition.
So now the comptroller is collecting a tax for a service without the benefits.
Should we get a tax refund for non-service these past months? Litigation concerning the election was filed by one of our residents, but its status is pending.
If all governmental parties realize the election was in violation, then shouldn’t something be done about it?
Michael A. Logan,
Richland Hills
Comments