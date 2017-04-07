Fantasy sports; Carroll bond vote; Arlington Prop 2; Northwest ISD bond

Fantasy sports
The Star-Telegram Wednesday editorial on House Bill 1457 (“We bet against fantasy football’s skill defense”) falls short on substance and facts.
The bill is a bipartisan effort to affirm the right of Texans to play fantasy sports, while providing important consumer protections.
Fantasy sports contests require the skill of considering known, interlocking and shifting factors through strategic decision-making. There is an “element of chance” in everything in life, including hunting or fishing tournaments where Texans legally compete for prizes.
Are you “on the fish” today? Is that chance? It can mean the difference between victory or defeat (and sometimes substantial prize money).
Readers understand the difference between chance in fantasy sports and games that rely on systemic chance, like throwing dice, drawing a ball or shuffling a deck.
Fantasy sports is innovation outpacing antiquated government regulation. It’s unfortunate the Star-Telegram does not support this sensible approach that protects consumers and defends personal liberty.
I urge readers to contact lawmakers in support of HB 1457.
Scott Dunaway, Texas Fantasy Sports Alliance, Austin
Carroll bond vote
The Southlake Carroll bond issue is being sold on the notion that it can be financed without a tax increase. This is misleading.
It can only be financed without a tax increase because the district is currently taxing voters — according to data from the financial advisers hired by the district — at a rate fully 45 percent higher than necessary to cover existing debt.
Should we believe that we can more than double the debt without a tax impact? Where have all those tax dollars gone?
The proposed Fine Arts Center is costing more than $34,000 per seat. Routine maintenance expenses that should be paid from the annual operating plan are being financed with long-term debt.
Any amount exceeding the actual costs can be spent at will — a slush fund.
This bond is not helping teachers work with kids and should be declined.
John Griggs, Southlake
Arlington Prop 2
I just received a flyer in the mail urging me to vote against Arlington’s Proposition 2, firefighters’ civil service. The flyer is endorsed by Mayor Jeff Williams and seven City Council members.
The front cover shows big bags of money labeled “Labor Union.” Inside, it uses the term, “labor union civil service” multiple times and warns not to “let labor union leaders from outside of Arlington take over our fire department.”
Labor unions and civil service are not the same thing. Even on the Arlington website FAQ about Prop 2, there is no mention of labor unions.
Williams wrote, “ … please join me in protecting our firefighters,” yet it was actually the firefighters who petitioned to have Prop 2 put on the ballot.
Texas is generally not union-friendly, so Williams and council members are using the U-word to scare voters.
City Hall’s smoke-and-mirrors explanation is laughable and insulting.
James Withaeger,
Arlington
Northwest ISD
It’s not every day we can make a difference for kids and for our community. With the Northwest school district bond election on May 6, we have that opportunity.
For all Northwest ISD has done for our children and community, it’s our turn to help by voting yes for the Northwest bond.
Not only can we ensure there’s enough room for all of the new students enrolling in our schools, but the school district can expand existing programs as well. Funds from the bond will provide for student population growth, programs, technology and updates to buildings and security systems.
Join other parents and vote yes for the Northwest ISD bond election.
Carrie Renteria, Haslet
Comments