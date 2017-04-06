Arlington smoking; meeting Tinderholt; Perry to NSC; title insurance; texting and driving

Arlington smoking
The city that likes to build billion-dollar sports stadiums is still in the last century when it comes to protecting the health, safety and welfare of everyone from the ravages of tobacco smoke! (“Arlington council disagrees on new smoking limits,” Wednesday)
Statistically, 80 innocent people die every year in Arlington because they were exposed to the carcinogens and poisons in tobacco smoke and the toxic waste from so-called “electronic” cigarettes.
A rabble of “lying liars” once again rears their hoary heads to claim the same “business loss” gibberish they spewed back in the early ’90s, when Arlington was a leader in instituting one of the state’s first smoking bans.
Of course, smoke-free air proved to be beneficial for people and business revenues and continues to do so.
There are approximately 70 cities in Texas that have already banned smoking in all public places and workplaces.
Arlington needs to become the latest city to join that legendary list. We can’t wait any longer — people’s health and lives are at stake!
David Fusco, Arlington
Meeting Tinderholt
I was in Austin on Wednesday standing up for Planned Parenthood, an organization that was founded on the revolutionary idea that women should have the information and care they need to live strong, healthy lives.
Planned Parenthood delivers vital reproductive health care, sex education and information to millions of women, men and young people worldwide.
I had the opportunity to run into state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington. I was wearing a Planned Parenthood T-shirt, and as he passed me he said, “You’re one of those baby killers.”
Huh? I asked if he was interested in having an honest discussion about what Planned Parenthood actually does.
He said, “You’re a baby killer” and literally closed his office door in my face.
This is a man who represents the people of Texas?
Based on what? His self-importance and ignorance of the facts?
Please, send this fellow home and keep him there.
Dyan Lee, Canyon Lake
Perry to NSC
President Donald Trump just appointed our “Oops!” governor to the National Security Council.
I know I will sleep better at night.
Thomas Prosser, Arlington
Title insurance
The legal ability to change how title insurance is sold rests with successful passage of HB 4239 in the current legislative session.(“Bring competition to title insurance and end government price-fixing,” Thursday)
I urge legislative representatives to allow price competition in the title insurance marketplace.
Jan E. Fersing, Fort Worth
Texting and driving
It’s time to require cel phone service providers to block texting when the device’s GPS reports moving more than 1 mph.
We just need the will to stop the carnage. The technology already exists.
Gerrit K. Spieker,
Richland Hills
