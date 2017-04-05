Fix national parks; FWISD District 9; Obamacare trickery

Fix national parks
President Trump has contributed his first quarter salary to the National Park Service, demonstrating that even while our country is divided on many issues, our national parks serve as common ground.
Earlier this year, Trump called on Congress to pass, as a national priority, an infrastructure bill, stating: “Crumbling infrastructure will be replaced with new roads, bridges, tunnels, airports and railways gleaming across our beautiful land.”
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke stated in his confirmation hearing that addressing the National Park Service’s backlog was one of his three top priorities.
According to the National Park Service, 5 million of the over 30 million people who visited national parks went to those in Texas, supporting 4,000 jobs and injecting $372 million gross output to our Texas economy.
As House Speaker Joe Straus stated: “Businesses considering a move to Texas… want to know that Texans support the arts and culture and parks and other factors that enhance the quality of lives of their employees.”
Support our president, Congress and Secretary Zinke in making our national heritage a priority, promoting tourism, attracting businesses and creating jobs, all vital to our economy.
Joseph Horn,
Fort Worth
FWISD District 9
It is encouraging to have talented people offer to engage in public service, and today we have a bright star pursuing a FWISD school board seat.
She has a Master’s Degree in foreign relations, has studied in Mexico, The Netherlands and China, and is fluent in five languages. Rather than waiting to serve until holding an office, she has mentored many girls toward college and has visited over 50 career days in FWISD schools.
Pilar Candia is devoted to being present in the schools to assure that she knows them at ground level. She has found an increase in failing schools. But rather than sit on the sidelines and complain, she has rolled up her sleeves and is ready to take a new role to reverse that trend.
It is up to the voters of FWISD District 9 to give her that opportunity.
Greg Hughes,
Fort Worth
Obamacare trickery
The press has told us that Texas Congressman Louis Gohmert and the House Freedom Caucus had killed President Trump’s effort to repeal Obamacare.
However, it turns out Congress was trying to sell President Trump a bill of goods which did not actually repeal Obamacare at all.
It kept the mandates for men to buy maternity coverage. It kept the rules preventing insurers from charging young people lower premiums to encourage them to buy coverage.
It kept the regulations on benefit structure and deductibles. It kept the federal duplication of state regulations about premium increases.
It kept Obamacare. It was Obamacare.
Sometimes in politics, the emperor has no clothes. It takes courage to call that out.
Unlike my own member of Congress, Kay Granger, Rep. Gohmert has courage to call for a full repeal and to not participate in this trickery.
Katheryn Moore,
Fort Worth
