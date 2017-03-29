Death sentence; Arlington election; handgun licenses; airline dress code; Trump’s dealmaking

Death sentence
I was glad to read your support of the Cherry family in their attempts to spare the life of Paul Storey. (“Murder victim’s parents refute death penalty,” March 22 editorial)
Storey is scheduled to be executed by the state of Texas during Holy Week, just two days before Good Friday.
As the president of Advocates for Social Justice, a group within First United Methodist Church of Arlington, I first learned of this case two years ago when Paul’s mother, Marilyn Shankle-Grant, spoke to our group in a forum we held on capital punishment.
ASJ has been in discussion over the Star-Telegram’s March 21 news story that expressed the Cherrys’ deep regard for Grant and the loss and suffering she would experience if her son is put to death.
This is an amazing story of one mother thinking of another mother, and we believe the wishes of the Cherry family should be honored.
The Cherry family is showing us what it means to be people of mercy and grace. Don’t let their witness fall on deaf ears.
Megan Hale, Arlington
Arlington election
Arlington’s smoke-and-mirrors mayor, Jeff Williams, called me recently and urged me to vote against Proposition 2 (adopting civil service law for Arlington firefighters) in the May 6 election.
He has a history of supporting the rich and special interests (remember the ballpark?). For that reason alone, I will vote for Proposition 2.
Also when you vote for mayor, please vote against Mayor Jeff. We can do better!
A.J. Armstrong, Arlington
Handgun licenses
It seems Texas lawmakers can only outdo themselves with crazy laws — such as not requiring training or licenses to openly carry guns. (“Texas lawmakers consider bill for Constitutional Carry,” Wednesday)
Licenses are needed to drive cars, hunt and even fish. But not for guns?
Can’t guns have deadlier results than fish?
This law should never pass.
Charles Clines,
North Richland Hills
Airline dress code
Airline employees using a “free pass” for flights is a privilege. (“Two girls in leggings put airline dress codes in spotlight,” Tuesday)
Employees are briefed at date of hire regarding pass policies, which include a dress code and a conduct code.
By using this privilege, the employee is representing the company as if they were on the clock and in uniform.
The employee who gave these ladies their passes is responsible for this incident and could lose flight privileges over it.
Richard Lilly,
Haltom City
Trump’s dealmaking
We have some kind of wheeler-dealer as a president.
He couldn’t even make the deal and sell his TrumpCare to a majority of his own party in the House. There wasn’t even a vote, presumably lest we see just how badly he lost.
Then (predictably) he blamed Democrats for his loss, even though they weren’t in the game.
So much for his saving America from the Affordable Care Act.
Let’s hope he can deal better with our real adversaries.
Dan Smith, Fort Worth
