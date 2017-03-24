Homelessness costs; healthcare costs; Price should sign; Trinity fly-fishing; Trump’s golf

Homelessness costs
My heart goes out to the homeless and I’ve always worked very hard not to judge any person who faces the struggles that create homelessness. (“Tarrant County homeless need your help,” Thursday editorial)
Thanks to your editorial, I’ll reach out to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition and offer what resources I can.
But are the numbers Otis Thornton cited correct?
He stated that a realistic and effective investment would be in the $650 million range.
I think an explanation is needed (such as over what period of time the $650 million would be expended), as well as how the funds are budgeted, if the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition would like to see increased support.
Mark Turner, Colleyville
Healthcare costs
The GOP insists that competition, selling insurance across state lines, and tailored policies will drive down healthcare costs.
From the insurance companies’ point of view, what incentivizes them to even offer policies that are “losers”?
Covering preexisting conditions, lifetime caps and keeping children on a policy until they are 26 are ideas that are very popular with many Americans.
But they are not moneymakers for the people selling those products. Why should they even be offered? And if they are offered, why not make them far more expensive?
So where are the savings for pregnant women, the chronically ill, the mentally ill and the elderly? You have to have choice to make a choice.
Don Jones, Fort Worth
Price should sign
More than 80 mayors across the country recently signed a letter of support for funding Planned Parenthood.
I was pleased to see the signatures of Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on the letter.
I commend these mayors for standing in support of healthcare access for women and urging Congress to reject proposals that would deny preventative care to thousands of their constituents.
Conspicuously absent from the letter is Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.
I respect and appreciate the many good actions Price has taken as our mayor.
She should do the right thing, look out for the interests of all the people she serves and add her name to this letter.
Rev. Lee Ann Bryce,
Fort Worth
Trinity fly-fishing
This was the second year the Tarrant Regional Water District hosted the fly-fishing festival on the Clear Fork of the Trinity.
The estimated attendance was close to 2,000. Even those who were simply curious came out to enjoy the family-friendly event.
Free admission, great weather and a packed event schedule covered all the bases. Some of the notables included presentations from fly-fishing experts, fly-tying and casting lessons, fish-filleting and cooking demonstrations and Boy Scout participation.
The highlight of the day was the Big Trout Contest.
Fly-fishers from all over Texas and the bordering states entered the friendly competition where trophies were awarded to the best of the best.
The event brought the sport of fly-fishing to the forefront along with the Trinity River’s importance in our community.
As an active supporter, member and past president of various fly-fishing organizations, I appreciate what TRWD is doing to expose outdoor recreation to residents and visitors of our city.
TRWD’s work has created the opportunity for events and recreation on our river.
Russell Husted, Arlington
Trump’s golf
A reader wrote about the golfing by President Donald Trump and what it’s costing the taxpayers. (“Letters,” Thursday)
My dad once told me that golf helped him solve many problems. The quietness helped him figure things out.
Go figure what President Obama cost us, and quit worrying about Trump.
Verdonna Durham,
Fort Worth
