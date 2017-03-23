Meals on Wheels; health burden; hotel design; educated people

Meals on Wheels
When White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney defended the administration’s deep cuts to social welfare programs, he mentioned Meals on Wheels.
“We’re not going to spend money on programs that cannot show they actually deliver the promises that we’ve made to people,” he said.
To put it bluntly, what is he talking about? Who does he mean by “we”?
If “we” is the Republican Party, what promises did they make that Meals on Wheels has not fulfilled? Was it the sequester cuts of 2013, which cut services to the poor, sick and elderly?
Meal on Wheels had to reduce the number of meals they served.
My mother received these meals until she died about two years ago at 101. She received good nutritional meals and the drivers also checked on her. If anything appeared to be wrong, they would notify family.
I know of one case where the Meals on Wheels driver literally saved someone’s life.
When budget cuts are made at the expense of the poor, sick and elderly and the money transferred to other programs, I do not consider it to be pro-life, family values or even Christian.
Roger Hokanson, Hurst
Health burden
I am anxiously awaiting some discussion of where personal responsibility arises in the healthcare debate.
It seems like the costs of obesity, smoking, alcohol, drugs and other means of personal destruction continue to land on the backs of others.
There should be a finite amount of assistance available per person as an adult, and then they are on their own.
It is astounding to find out that one in five Americans is supported by Medicaid!
Think about it! How could this be reduced or avoided?
What’s wrong with a “work means test” rather than lifetime assistance?
Where’s the CCC and the WPA when we need them?
I am wondering just what “the American way” is.
Lee S Anderson MD,
Fort Worth
Hotel design
There are four, rather than three, outstanding museums in the Cultural District by world-renown architects Philip Johnson, Louis Kahn, Tadao Ando and Renzo Piano.
It is earnestly hoped that the Heart of America Group will engage a local architect and/or an architect of national reputation with excellent and sensitive design abilities for the proposed Renovo Hotel. (“Proposed hotel near Kimbell likely to be smaller, still get city incentives,” March 7; “Mediocre hotel,” March 10 letter)
Frank H. Sherwood, P.E. (Ret.), Aledo
Educated people
When did we stop admiring people who have a good education? Smart students are called “nerds” and other derogatory names.
Our public schools seem to be making it easier and easier to graduate without an education.
Why are we spending taxpayer money without positive results?
Ann Schrader, Arlington
