Pick up trash; entitlements; Fort Worth crisis

Pick up trash
I’ve lived in Tarrant County all my life, but I’m ashamed of what it looks like now.
There has got to be a way to keep litter at bay.
Maybe random cameras could catch some of these litterers.
We have enough tires to build Trump’s wall.
Don’t we have some inmates who would like to get out in the fresh air? Maybe some people to do community service?
If you take West Loop 820 to west Interstate 20, it looks like a landfill exploded.
Most of the privately owned, fenced land is never cleaned up.
I’ve done the Cowtown Cleanup, but I don’t litter and don’t like picking up after people who throw out carpet padding, roofing shingles, etc.
I’ve never seen so much furniture along the highways here.
The great people we’ve elected should get out of the office and look around at our county.
It’s a disgrace.
Linda Butler,
Benbrook
Entitlements
Everywhere, one hears conservatives raving “Entitlements are bankrupting our country!”
Webster’s defines “entitlement” as “a legal right or claim to something,” and as a senior collecting Social Security benefits, I agree!
By law, my employers and I paid into the “Trust Fund” from the time I was 18.
So now in my 70s I am “entitled” to the benefits of all my work.
Tuesday letter writer Charles Andrews observed “the General Fund raided the benefits” and complained “Social Security was never invested for growth,” so “privatization” is indicated, with investment making it more like a “savings account.”
One has only to look at the disastrous economic collapse under George W. Bush’s presidency, where so many trusting seniors lost their entire life’s savings, to understand why so many of us oppose such nonsense.
Social Security is challenged, but the framework is working.
Yet Republicans run around with their hair on fire screaming of its “impending bankruptcy.”
Democrats have for years offered logical fixes to the system, but the simplest of all is for Congress to do this: Stop the outrageous defense spending. Pay back what you stole from the Trust Fund, and leave it alone.
It’s not your money!
Robert Moore,
Fort Worth
Fort Worth crisis
Why pay a crisis control consultant?
Fort Worth has plenty of shovels to dig foxholes with.
Bill Warden,
Mansfield
I’m so embarrassed for Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke, admitting he needs help in communicating to the city’s residents. (“Fort Worth to seek expert help in crisis communications management,” Sunday)
Finally realizing that the city does not know how to communicate effectively to its residents is a good thing.
Hiring a spin doctor to attempt to sway public opinion rather than fixing the problem is not a good thing.
So David, listen up:
Tell the truth immediately.
Tell the whole truth immediately.
Tell nothing but the truth immediately.
Problem solved.
That just saved the people of Fort Worth at least $100,000.
You’re welcome.
Larry Mcfarland,
Arlington
