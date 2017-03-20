Medical marijuana; election signs; Social Security

Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana is legal in Texas for just one condition: intractable epilepsy. The patient must have tried at least two other medications without success and have no other alternatives.
There are many other conditions from which patients can benefit from medicinal cannabis. Senate Bill 269 is the answer.
Not only does it allow for cannabis use for 21 other conditions, the verbiage leaves it open to other conditions for which a patient might benefit. It also lays out regulations for dispensaries, physicians and patients.
Most of our country has begun to recognize the overwhelming benefits cannabis provides without the side effects of narcotics. Medical marijuana is legal in 28 states, and recreational use has been legalized in eight states.
I urge you to support this legislation by reaching out to your local legislators and Gov. Greg Abbott.
Megan Morris, Fort Worth
Election signs
It’s springtime in Forest Hill, and the political signs are blooming.
Those candidates and supporters need to remember a few things:
Do not tamper with, move or take other folks’ signs off private property as happened last year.
It is a crime when you take private-property signs and put them in your truck or auto or have someone else do that.
On April 6 when your first financial report is due, be sure to include all donations, contributions, signs put on your truck or car or any other vehicle. If you did not declare those contributions last year, you need to catch up.
Remember, you are asking the citizens for their trust. Earn it.
Jo Pirtle, Forest Hill
Social Security
Sunday letter writer Roger Richardson makes a common assumption about Social Security: He believes it is a savings account and that his money will be returned to him in retirement.
That is far from the truth. The system has always been dependent on young workers continuing to fund the program.
When enacted, the life expectancy was 63 years, so less than 50 percent of contributors would receive benefits. With life expectancy now at 76, the average recipient will receive far more than he or she contributed.
The fund has been raided by the general fund, but the money was never invested for growth. Thus, the argument for privatization of at least part of the fund is valid.
With baby boomers hitting retirement and fewer people contributing, the fund will go broke without changes.
Forcing people to work longer, cutting benefits or increasing taxes will not make up the difference. However, the government will still pay, because it is an entitlement.
Charles Andrews MD,
Fort Worth
I thank Roger Richardson for his letter.
I worked for more than 50 years, and my employers and I paid into Social Security and Medicare.
I receive a pension from one of my prior employers and it is not called an entitlement. It’s called a pension.
Surely there is a less demeaning word than “entitlement” when referring to Social Security.
Shirley Wiley,
White Settlement
