Congressional maps; Obamacare hooked; praising radio WRR

Congressional maps
Regarding their ruling on racial gerrymandering, federal judges in San Antonio didn’t propose an immediate fix “and Texas could appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the Star-Telegram reports. (“Judges find racial bias in Texas’ congressional maps,” Sunday)
“Oh, we are so, so sorry. We’ll redraw our congressional map to guarantee a fair, representative electoral process that takes into account the racial and ethnic realities apparent in our state,” said no Texas Legislature, ever.
Greg S. Pate, Fort Worth
Obamacare hooked
Obamacare should never have been passed.
It cannot be repealed or set right because too many want to be taken care of forever, no matter what the cost to our nation. The trick was to hook the people.
The Democrats knew this when they implemented it. Now, it doesn’t matter how ill-conceived it was, it is here to stay.
This is how Social Security, welfare and healthcare were taken out of the hands of the people and controlled by government.
Never give in to the Democrats’ give-away schemes — socialism cannot be reversed without a literal fight.
President Trump has his work cut out for him. However, with his genius he may be able to work things out.
Eva Snapka, Arlington
The new congressional proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act would mean huge cuts for the most vulnerable Texans.
Sen. Ted Cruz incorrectly says people are paying more for less with the ACA.
They are paying more to get much more. Gone are the plans with low premiums and inadequate health benefits. Gone are lifetime limits.
Under the ACA, people can’t be denied coverage or suffer a waiting period for pre-existing conditions.
In 31 other states where Medicaid was expanded, families with low incomes without employer-sponsored plans can get affordable coverage.
The ACA needs the work that every new social program needs.
But health savings accounts, selling insurance across state lines and block grants that cut Medicaid are not the answer.
We need to face the facts about the ACA and our health care system and develop a robust plan that supports our economy by making us all healthier and takes away the fear of what will happen if we get sick.
Flora Alexandra Brewer, Fort Worth
Praising radio WRR
A Cheers and Jeers writer Saturday took radio station WRR/101.1 FM to task for not carrying the Metropolitan Opera on Saturdays.
I suggest to the reader that the complaint be sent to a Dallas newspaper, since WRR is owned by the city of Dallas.
Rather than chide WRR, I think compliments are in order for providing classical music to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Similarly the city of Dallas should be lauded for staying the course with a city-owned radio station where we can find classical music.
I looked up the Metropolitan Opera in area phone books. From Maypearl to Sanger, from Rowlett to Springtown, I could find no listing for the Metropolitan Opera.
Perhaps we are not missing much.
Charles Tracy, Arlington
