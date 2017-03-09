Mediocre hotel; hog story; supervisory failure; Muslim ban

Mediocre hotel
After seeing an artist’s rendering of the planned Hotel Renovo in Wednesday’s paper, I would advise the Kimbell Art Museum and the City Council to stop worrying about the height of the hotel and instead address the mediocre design.
This is a building that will face three architectural treasures by some of the world’s greatest architects. Surely the Heart of America Group can do Fort Worth better than erecting a lackluster box in the heart of our outstanding Cultural District.
Curtis Basham, Fort Worth
Hog story
A story stretched across four columns on Page Three for a man who unabashedly and gleefully killed a hog just to win a contest? (“He prayed for a big hog and says God delivered,” Wednesday)
Maybe it belonged in the sports section, although I don’t think that slaughtering more than 24 animals in the middle of the night is a sport.
Maybe in the religion section, although I am not sure how anyone’s god would think that praying to kill an animal to win money could be a “time of need” supplication or is in any way a religious experience.
I realize that this may have been necessary to thin out feral hogs. If so, that should have been noted.
Doris Gluck, Fort Worth
Supervisory failure
Officer James L. Dunn was accused of writing false times on traffic tickets to justify earning overtime pay. (“Fort Worth officer wins back job 6 years after firing,” Wednesday)
Arbitrator Norman Bennett concluded that Dunn was negligent but did not intentionally falsify the documents.
For six years, Dunn’s supervisor signed off on the reports and no one told him he was doing anything wrong.
So Dunn wins back his job along with back pay.
It’s not mentioned, but let me guess: The unnamed supervisor still works in the police department, right?
R. Cargill Hall, Arlington
Muslim ban
I am disappointed that President Trump has signed another executive order banning people from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
Has he not learned any lessons from the first order that it might violate the U.S. Constitution?
I call on my congressman, Kenny Marchant, to denounce this unconstitutional executive order and call on President Trump to start working on projects that will benefit the American people.
These two executive orders seeking to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. have made this country the laughing stock of the world.
The United States has been the beacon of freedom and democracy around the world — the country that welcomes people with open arms.
The first six weeks of this administration have created panic and fear that we have never experienced before. America is great, has been great and will be great without closing our borders and creating fear and anxiety. God bless the U.S.A.
M Emad Salem, Euless
