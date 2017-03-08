Defending Pudge; dogs are suffering; Fort Worth litter; daylight time

Defending Pudge
Ivan Rodriguez was a 14-time All-Star and 13-time Gold Glove winner. Of all the catchers in history he appeared in the most games (2,427), had more hits, doubles, total bases and runs and could easily be considered the best ever at his position.
His amazing accomplishments and rocket arm were rewarded with a first-ballot vote into the Hall of Fame.
Mac Engel, on the other hand, tried to tarnish this wonderful story by claiming that Pudge used steroids.
In his Monday column (“Steroid users unjustly face a double standard”), Engel claims a certain “high ranking” member of the Rangers front office indicated that Pudge used drugs to gain weight and muscle for the 2002 season — but he conveniently failed to identify the person.
Engel went on to say that all players used steroids in that era (“they all tried it, did it”) and stated that he knew Pudge used performance-enhancing drugs. Then, amazingly, he admitted his falsehood by saying he had “zero tangible proof” about Pudge and drugs.
Commentary and opinion in the media are acceptable, but fake news and outright lies as included in Engel’s article should not be tolerated, ever.
Patrick Jenkins, Arlington
Dogs are suffering
House Bill 1156, a bill to regulate chaining dogs outside, is before the Texas Legislature.
This is a bipartisan effort sponsored by 11 Republicans and four Democrats to relieve the pain and suffering of dogs that are chained outside in all kinds of Texas weather.
The bill requires that dogs being tethered outside and unattended must at a minimum have adequate shelter from the extremes of Texas weather, along with shade and potable water.
It provides enforcement provisions that the existing law does not have.
Law enforcement officers have witnessed horrible treatment of dogs on chains and were given no authority to relieve it.
Ask your state representative to support HB 1156. Please join me in working toward a better life for so many mistreated dogs.
Beryl Dowd,
North Richland Hills
Fort Worth litter
I want Monica McMillen (Sunday letter) to know that she is not the only one totally disgusted by the litter in Fort Worth. I spoke with the mayor a couple years ago about the need to do something about it.
The clean-up program every year is fine, but I do not want to pick up other people’s litter.
I would be willing to talk with businesses about keeping trash cans available and emptied.
I also think talking to school officials so our children aren't just educated about being green, but also are told about the importance of being clean.
I, too, have traveled throughout the United States and to countries in Europe, and I agree with Monica that Fort Worth is the filthiest city by far.
Maybe if fines were again enforced we could start cleaning up Fort Worth.
Diana Karaisz, Fort Worth
Daylight time
Is it just me, an aging octogenarian?
The more I age, the more I hate Day Light Saving Time changes!
George J. Anthony,
Fort Worth
Comments