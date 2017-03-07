Traffic bottlenecks; daylight saving; travel ban; bathroom bill

Traffic bottlenecks
I live in north Fort Worth, where we have horrific traffic problems.
I can’t imagine why a turnaround lane was built at the Basswood Boulevard exit (north and southbound) of Interstate 35W, where the only major business is Home Depot, and not at the North Tarrant Parkway or Heritage Trace Parkway exits, where hundreds of businesses have opened in recent years.
A great deal of the traffic problems could be alleviated if people did not have to sit through backed-up lights to access these stores.
It would also take pressure off of Harmon Road, a poorly maintained secondary road that should have been widened prior to opening all of these businesses.
Cheryl Stewart, Fort Worth
Daylight saving
I don't see why Texas lawmakers would want to end daylight-saving time. This seemingly would cause a lot of interstate confusion in travel, business and communication.
Every state in a time zone needs to remain uniform. Ending daylight-saving time should only be allowed if all states in the specific time zone agree to end it.
Patrick Griffin, Fort Worth
Travel ban
I hope that U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Kay Granger will recognize that this new travel ban executive order is as biased as the old one.
Doesn't the fact that people from Iraq are now free to enter the U.S. prove the list is all about politics (money) rather than national security?
And the U.S. refugee resettlement program should not be waved around like a carrot held by a mean little boy teasing an abused animal.
Restore America's greatness: Tell Trump no.
Roberta Rice, Fort Worth
President Trump said his plan against Muslim immigration and travel will “make America safer.” A closer look indicates that the opposite result is true.
The Islamic State group’s approach is to incite Muslims to violence by claiming we hate them and are trying to destroy their religion.
Trump’s plan will only support those claims and increase the risk of further attacks in the U.S.
Thousands of Muslims have lived peacefully in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for many years. The Islamic State radicalizing only a small number of these residents into terrorists would have a terrible outcome, since assault rifles and other weapons are readily available.
Our military personnel work with Muslims in several countries, and Trump’s actions against Muslims will only increase the danger to them.
Our representatives in Congress must step up against such dangerous actions.
Robert Knezek, Arlington
Bathroom bill
In her commentary (“‘Bathroom bill’ protects privacy of women and children,” Sunday), state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst seems to be only concerned about “curious” boys and others entering girls restrooms and showers.
What about boys who express their inner selves by wearing dresses and, under Senate Bill 6, would be required to use the boys’ restroom and shower?
Doesn’t Kolkhorst remember how cruel middle and high school students can be to someone who doesn’t fit the norm?
Roger Tuttle, Fort Worth
