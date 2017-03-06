Trump’s taxes; scorning immigrants; illegal voting; Bedford meters

Trump’s taxes
Why would any congressman, assuming that he or she is a patriot first and a party hack second, vote against a resolution requiring the president to release his tax returns?
That is exactly what our Texas Republican representatives have done.
Is there no shame, no commitment to principle rather than party, no demand from the Congress to hold the president accountable to assure us that he is free of conflicts of interest?
Maybe it’s time to replace our sitting members of Congress with people who will protect our democracy rather than their own positions of power.
Bill Carlisle, Arlington
Scorning immigrants
I have never seen more racism and comments against immigrants than since President Donald Trump’s election.
People are showing their ignorance by assuming that everyone who mows your yard, cleans your house or roofed your house is here illegally just because of the color of their skin.
I have heard people referred to as an “illegal” just because of their Hispanic heritage or dark skin, even though some of these people were born in this country and probably are more educated than the people making these assumptions.
Manny Sanchez,
Fort Worth
The issue is not immigration but coming illegally.
There are no issues with people who contribute and are law-abiding residents.
Stop treating minorities like children. They are capable and can learn and do as well as any.
Good intentions harm if we believe that guiding people through life rather than demanding is the road to success.
Ricardo Schulz, Fort Worth
Illegal voting
If the lady who voted “illegally” is taken from away from her children and imprisoned, may God have mercy on those responsible for doing that to her.
There no doubt is X number of fraudulent votes in most all elections. Why is she singled out like this?
My wife and I, plus many others, hope and pray that her lawyer appeals, and we hope and pray the whole thing is thrown out.
She’s no criminal, and if her vote is illegal it shouldn’t have been counted.
What an overkill.
Joseph W. Holmes,
Arlington
Bedford meters
Recently, some 400 households in Bedford received incorrect water bills. This error was discovered and corrected by the city.
As a result of this fiasco, the City Council approved $14 million to purchase self-reading water meters. The cost would be passed on to homeowners by adding it to the water cost, which is $3.74 per each 1,000 gallons of water. This figure changes when water rates are increased.
At the Feb. 28 council meeting, Councilman Roger Fisher said the cost for the new water meters should be shown as a separate item on the water bill, along with the current water rate and sewer rate.
The council is revisiting the procedure of billing for the new meters. Hats off to Fisher for pushing for transparency in our local government.
Dorothy McWhorter,
Bedford
