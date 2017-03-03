Immigration policy; lousy parents; Planned Parenthood; sanctuary jobs; stop littering; no gender change

Immigration policy
I’m puzzled about the hysterical rhetoric about President Trump’s immigration policy.
We have a pretty good immigration policy compared to other countries.
Since the election, I don’t remember the new president ever saying we wouldn’t welcome immigrants if they come here legally. I also don’t remember any wild talk about making raids on our schools.
Texas has been overwhelmed by immigrants crossing our border. We don’t know who they are, and it has overburdened our social services.
We are a very generous people, but we need to temper our generosity with common sense.
It made no sense for Texas to be faced with thousands of children from other lands without any support system, when we are already dealing poorly with our own unprotected children.
Wanda Conlin, Fort Worth
Lousy parents
Plans to spend $4.5 million for Fort Worth elementary school improvements will be a waste of money.
I’ll say what the teachers can’t or won’t say: Lousy parents raise lousy students. Lousy students result in lousy schools.
Fix the parents first, then the schools will fix themselves.
Gary Conway, Pantego
Parenthood speech
I am very disappointed in coverage of the Planned Parenthood luncheon (“George W. Bush’s daughter says she’s ‘very proud to stand with Planned Parenthood’,” Thursday)
One-third of the article was devoted to a tiny group of protesters. There was no photograph of the inspirational young woman who was the featured speaker.
Not one quote from any of the 1,000 attendees who paid $150 apiece to attend and support Planned Parenthood.
Not one mention of the tables of supporters from Austin, Waco and other Texas cities.
Nada about the effort to raise $50,000 during the luncheon itself, with donations projected on a huge screen on the stage, and which succeeded in raising over $70,000.
No mention of the moving episodes Barbara Pierce Bush described in Africa, where members of her Global Health Organization went in to help communities fighting Ebola and HIV.
No mention of a team of only two members who, during one year, saved 7,000 African babies from being infected by their HIV positive mothers during childbirth.
Women, children and men receive basic medical care from Planned Parenthood.
Lina McClintock, Arlington
Sanctuary jobs
I’ve been watching Texas and the nation address sanctuary cities and now in Fort Worth, so-called sanctuary schools.
Solutions given are withholding funds, yanking kids here illegally from school, fining, deporting, or arresting people who don’t comply.
Fine and dandy. When are we going to address sanctuary jobs?
Employers and consumers (Who mows your yard, cleans your house, roofed your house, etc.?) know all too well these people are here illegally when they hire them.
Should employers and consumers who exploit these people at the cost of American jobs be subject to the same penalties, with the same fervor, as we have toward schoolkids here illegally?
I haven’t quite figured that out yet, but somehow, “That’s different.”
Jay Fuller, Richland Hills
Stop littering
I don’t think there is anyone who is more disgusted by the litter in Fort Worth than I am.
Do our mayor and City Council members wear blinders? This is the filthiest city I’ve ever seen.
I travel to Paris, Prague and parts of Germany each spring. You don’t see trash in towns or along highways as you do here.
There used to be a $500 fine for littering. Let’s start enforcing it again as we are fast becoming a Third World city.
Monica McMillen,
Fort Worth
No gender change
A girl can cut her hair, wear boys’ clothes, change her name and take steroids, but that doesn’t change her gender. She’s still a girl.
Should she be treated fairly, addressed by her chosen name and not be bullied? Of course!
But no matter how you feel, your biology doesn’t change.
Deirdre Petty, Fort Worth
