Police video; Preserve Medicare; GOP promises; welcome refugees

Police video
The problem with videos of police behavior is that they only begin when the situation escalates, and they never show what leads up to the problem.
I would suggest that the media not give so much attention to these events and the professional agitators, as it only further polarizes the community.
These events are escalated by the fact that the plaintiffs get huge financial settlements and are largely a result of opportunistic lawyers looking to make a buck.
These financial settlements come from the government which means they are our tax dollars.
Marcelle Borgers,
Fort Worth
Preserve Medicare
Medicare is a promise that we need to preserve, not tear apart. Ever since it was enacted in 1965, Medicare has reliably helped retirees pay for hospital visits, medications and annual checkups.
The proposal by leaders in Congress to privatize Medicare through a voucher system is unconscionable.
Thankfully, the president has promised to protect Medicare and Social Security. Congress needs to listen.
Vouchers would end Medicare’s guaranteed benefit package. Seniors and future retirees could have to pay thousands of dollars out of their own pockets at a time when they can least afford it.
Raising health care costs on older people would be disastrous.
I oppose vouchers for Medicare and I hope you’ll join me in telling Congress to kill vouchers.
Elva Roy, Arlington
GOP promises
As a long-time Republican, I fear that the Grand Old Party is on the road to extinction.
Just look at the Democrats. They have loony ideas, but they stick together.
Republicans, on the other hand, cannot handle election victory.
Take promises made to voters, for example. At the very idea of actually attempting to fulfill them, they seem to all in unison wet their collective pants.
If nothing is done to repeal Obamacare and reduce taxes, you can kiss the GOP goodbye.
Marvin Clanton,
Fort Worth
Welcome refugees
My grandfather was a refugee who fled eastern Russia, where his German family had lived for more than 100 years.
After swimming across a river into Poland, he walked across Europe to Hamburg, Germany, where he stowed away on a cattle boat sailing to America.
Ultimately, his remaining family members starved to death in Russian camps.
Like many refugees, he was never famous or rich, but he made tremendous contributions to his new land.
He got a college degree, became a minister, helped other immigrants find places to settle and raised a family of 11 children — all of whom got college or nursing degrees.
Like many refugees, his vision and his life helped make America great.
To make America great again, maybe welcoming refugees is the formula.
Judy Harman,
Fort Worth
