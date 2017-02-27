White House press; GOP healthcare; tax appraisals; potty politics

White House press
Your editorial is an illustration of what Trump is talking about. (“White House directly threatens a free press,” Sunday)
He did not state that all media are an enemy of the American people; he said that fake news is.
There is a difference, and there are many instances of news reports that turned out to be completely false, whether by accident or by design, but it is seldom acknowledged in retrospect.
If it isn’t obvious to you that many TV and newspaper outlets are biased against Trump — and all Republicans — then you can’t see the forest for the trees.
Clista Hancock, Arlington
The press office of the 45th president of the United States has held a news conference and denied admission to some of our free press organizations in retaliation for their reporting truth and facts.
He did allow Breitbart, an alt-right/white supremacist website, to attend. This is completely unacceptable and is a tactic used by dictators.
He has even used a Joseph Stalin phrase, describing our press as “the enemy of the people.”
It is time to be alarmed; please stand up for your First Amendment rights; free speech is a precious treasure that many nations do not enjoy.
Write and call your legislators. If you do not make your voice heard, they can only think that you agree with this.
Jo Harmon, Kennedale
GOP healthcare
Exactly how stupid do Republicans think we are?
Did anyone else notice, when the Republicans had the House and the Senate but Obama was president, they voted to repeal Obamacare. No problem.
They ran back to their states or districts and bragged about their accomplishment. Of course, the Republican bill died.
Now, the Republicans have the House, the Senate and the presidency, but whine to us, “It’s complicated.”
It was not too complicated when there was no chance to see their bill become law.
Those dining on the fat of the electorate depend on their serfs to be as stupid as they. We’re not — Trump is the proof.
The saddest part is that we keep electing the bottom of a deep well. They have nothing but contempt for we the people.
Roger Latham, Haslet
Tax appraisals
We are being forced out of our homes and apartments due to skyrocketing property tax appraisals.
Our incomes haven’t kept pace. Social Security increased 0.3 percent but Medicare consumed it.
In two years, assessed values in Northwest ISD increased 10.97 percent. The dollars spent per child went from $7,983 in 2014-15 to $8,667 in 2016-17, an 8.57 percent increase in two years.
Senior homeowners have their school property taxes frozen, but the rest continue to escalate.
Renters get rising taxes passed on to them by higher rents.
Something must be done to stop this before we are all on the streets.
Cherie Martin, Fort Worth
Potty politics
Let me see if I have this straight: The UIL requires a boy to wrestle against girls even though he wants to wrestle against boys, and Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick and Attorney General Paxton want to require Kaitlyn Jenner to stand next to them as they go potty. Hmm…
Yep. We must be in Texas.
William W. Thorburn, Benbrook
Comments