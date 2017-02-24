Downtown parking; transgender athlete; bathroom safety; town hall logic; free press

Downtown parking
Salsa Limon strongly supports the arrangement with the downtown Fort Worth TIF that currently allows our customers to park in the Tower Garage on Taylor Street for free during evening and weekend hours and for one hour during the business day. This parking access is crucial to the continued success of our business.
Without such access, we fear a substantial impact on sales, especially considering the building's distance from other public parking spaces.
We want to continue to be a vibrant part of the downtown culture, and we trust that a resolution will be reached to continue to allow the access that we need.
Ramiro Ramirez, owner, Salsa Limon, Fort Worth
Transgender athlete
We appear to be wandering into the land of unintended consequences. (“He’s (almost) all boy but will wrestle girls for a state title. Is that right?” Friday)
What happens when transgender girls begin to dominate and take scholarships away from non-transgender girls?
If you don't think girls who used to be male have an advantage, well, think again.
And any girl taking testosterone will be stronger than any other girl not taking the same.
There are big differences between being politically correct and being fair.
Jeff Murray, Weatherford
Bathroom safety
Dan Patrick and Donald Trump continue to make an issue of the use of bathrooms by transgender people.
Their reasoning is to make women and children safer. Men might dress up as women and hide in the bathroom so they can sexually abuse women and children.
It appears that all men need to do is dress up like an Olympic coach or a football player and they can abuse anyone they want without ever going into a bathroom.
Texas needs to let the transgender bathroom bill go and focus on more important issues facing our state and country.
Marilyn Wood, Grapevine
Town hall logic
Standing in front of a town hall meeting, a GOP lawmaker said that an investigation into Trump's Russian ties would waste a lot of time and resources. That's called a Reverse Benghazi.
Greg S. Pate, Fort Worth
Free press
Free press is a large part of our democracy. Trump wants to get rid of it.
Sen. John McCain says we must have free press, otherwise we have a dictatorship.
We, the American people, must wake up and demand free press.
This is serious. America, when will you wake up?
Lois Campbell, Hurst
President Trump is exactly right about challenging the press, and I admire his courage in this instance.
The polls show American trust of the press at historic lows, and there must be valid reasons.
As an immigrant from a communist country I have seen evidence the past few years of policies and press that remind me and others I know of actions we believed we left.
We love the U.S. and are well-versed in the values of justice, truth and democracy the U.S. represents. We recognize risks to those values when we see them.
I hope President Trump becomes a great president, as I hoped President Obama would in spite of what his books, background and associations suggested.
Paul Kessler, Fort Worth
What kind of a president does the United States now have who calls the media “the enemy of the American people”? Isn’t one of the basic standards for which the USA is known and respected its free press?
Virginia Schmidt,
Fort Worth
