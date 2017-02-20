Not paid protesters; Trump’s words; stop standard time; Fort Worth Opera

Not paid protesters
I was one of over 200 at the rally Saturday outside of the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth, where Republicans were gathered for the Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser.
One of the legislators who attended, state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, stated in the Star-Telegram that the difference between us and the Tea Party is that the Tea Party members were not paid. He said that it was surprising that we “found nothing else to do” on a Saturday night.
The White House and other sources have been labeling us and beating the drum that we are all “paid protesters.”
These labels are cheap and pathetic attempts to weaken our impact and to ignore our voices.
Hundreds of thousands of us (more than at our president’s inauguration) have been rallying across the country for rights for women, for minorities, for immigrants, for healthcare, on behalf of our environment and for a say in our democracy.
We are not paid. We are deeply concerned about what is happening around us, and expressing our concerns was the most important activity we felt we could be engaged in on a Saturday night.
Candy Halliburton,
Arlington
Trump’s words
I have heard some Trump supporters and pundits say that, while they don’t always like what the president says, we should focus on actions not words — the assumption being that language may not matter.
But language does matter. If you say, as Trump did, that the media “is the enemy of the American people,” what does that entail?
Think about the unique ways one treats and engages an enemy, as opposed to an antagonist with whom you disagree. The words that immediately come to mind are “conquer,” “vanquish,” “destroy,” “disparage” and “war.”
So, even though Trump has not taken actions to limit or censor the media, which he actually advocated during the campaign when he proposed changes to libel laws, and while it would be unfair to declare that he is a dictator who plans to punish the press, labeling the media the “enemy of the American people” is a significant and dangerous rhetorical act.
It increases the likelihood of Trump or others empowered by his language to impose measures to make the press less free.
Richard Cherwitz, Austin
Stop standard time
As a senior, I feel safer when daylight lasts into the evening. (“Clock is ticking on plan to end daylight-saving time in Texas” Saturday)
I have heard that crime is lower, and we use less power. Kids trick or treating can do so after supper in the light.
We can shop and go to restaurants at night in the sunlight.
Get rid of standard time, and we won’t have to keep changing our clocks.
Deana Glenn, Fort Worth
Fort Worth Opera
Fort Worth has lost one of its best icons: Darren Woods.
He was able to rejuvenate the Fort Worth Opera with flair, humor and class. He put Fort Worth on the opera world scene with gutsy pieces and excellent singers.
However, the board, undoubtedly pushed by closed-minded patrons, has decided to deprive Fort Worth of real art.
A real shame!
Monica Marchi, Arlington
