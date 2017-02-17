Criminal immigrants; burglar killed; voter fraud; Fort Worth Opera

Criminal immigrants
Does anyone think that convicted felons who are in the U.S. illegally should be allowed to stay here?
The Obama administration planned to take them out, but the media makes it sound like President Trump is radical for removing criminals.
If 85 percent of the Muslim countries are not banned, I guess we are not banning Muslims.
Jack Russell,
North Richland Hills
I am not afraid of the Syrian refugees; they are desperate for sanctuary.
I am not afraid of Muslim neighbors; we differ in our beliefs, but we share faith in an eternal God and a desire for safe communities for our families.
I am not afraid of Hispanics; they have been part of this country for centuries, adding their talents and traits to our Southwestern culture.
I am not afraid of African-Americans; they desire the opportunity to vote, go to school and work as all Americans do.
Of whom am I afraid?
I am afraid of a president who wants to shut down a free press; he has his “alternative facts.”
I am afraid of a president who designates Holocaust Remembrance Day but makes no mention of the Jews.
I am afraid of a president who designates Black History Month but honors a white man.
I am afraid of a president who does not respect religious freedom but pits Christians against Muslims.
I am afraid of a president who has scapegoats; this is the strategy of dictators throughout history.
Loveta Eastes, Benbrook
Burglar killed
It’s a shame that this young man was raised in a society that fails to teach our youth the importance of respect and being a good citizen. (“Killing a young burglar seems needless,” Feb. 14)
The laws were written in response to people being fed up with criminal activity rampant among us.
If this sacrifice of one life will serve as an example to others that breaking the law can lead to serious consequences, maybe this loss of life won’t be totally wasted.
As harsh as this may seem, hopefully it will deter others from a life of crime.
Your car burglar of today is your serious felon of tomorrow if left unpunished.
This young man didn’t deserve to die like he did, but it was definitely his choice.
Don Bailey, Pantego
Voter fraud
I’m asking all rational people in Tarrant County to stand up for Rosa Maria Ortega to bring public pressure on behalf of this misguided woman who was only trying to do what she thought was her civic duty to vote.
Instead, she was used as an example against voter fraud and given the most outrageous sentence of eight years, followed by probable deportation.
If her sentence is allowed to stand, it is not only Ortega’s life that will be ruined, but also the lives of her four children
This poor woman doesn’t stand a chance unless we give her “voice” and lend public support against this sentence that was so disproportionate to the crime.
Sherry Scifres, Fort Worth
Rosa Maria Ortega, the woman who voted in two different elections, was not and is not a citizen of the U.S.
Before her trial began, she was offered two years probation. She turned it down so that she could go to trial.
The prosecutor did not ask for jail time. The jury gave her a sentence of eight years — not President Trump, not the Texas Legislature, not the judge. The jury gave her the sentence.
First, she should not have voted illegally. Second, she should have accepted two years probation.
Penelope Brown, Arlington
Fort Worth Opera
Bravo(a) to the Fort Worth Opera board for making a long-needed decision to replace Darren Woods as general director.
Many fans, my late wife and I included, had given up on the Fort Worth Opera. Woods’ reputation of being “unafraid to take risks artistically” was, in fact, a euphemism for presenting a lot of garbage to Fort Worth opera fans.
Ken Dalton, Fort Worth
