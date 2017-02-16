Fort Worth Opera; which God?; separate, divided; Flynnghazi; obit relief; voter fraud

Fort Worth Opera
I am heartbroken to hear that the Fort Worth Opera has fired Darren Woods.
Every spring I look forward to driving to Fort Worth early on a Friday to spend the weekend at the Marriott Courtyard near the Bass Performance Hall, seeing three operas over the course of the weekend and enjoying all the food and fun and culture of Fort Worth.
To think that this year I will not see Darren’s glowing face and bask in his boundless enthusiasm for opera — and for those of us who love it — is just devastating.
He is a treasure. The Fort Worth Opera doesn’t seem to get that. My admiration of the FWO is greatly diminished.
Carolyn Bullard, Dallas
Which God?
An influential conservative group with ties to the Trump administration and Betsy DeVos wants to bring God into he classroom. (“Group pushes to dismantle Education Department, bring God into classrooms,” Thursday)
Which God? Is it Hindu, Greek, Volcano, Sun, Moon, Christian, Buddhist, or one the many other Gods mankind has worshiped in the past?
Will all religions be taught in school or just one?
I’ve always believed in the separation of church and state. That was one of the reasons this country was founded.
Jack Brocious, Grapevine
Separate, divided
I would like to address part of the reason we have a racial divide.
The African American community enjoys having separate groups dedicated strictly toward their interests: The Bridge of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Black Police Officers Association, Black Chamber of Commerce.
While I don't have an issue with these groups, generally they are for the benefit of the African American interests.
You can't have it both ways.
Bob Cosby, Fort Worth
Flynnghazi
O, Lord! For four long years we heard nothing but Benghazi and “Lock her up!”
Spare us, Lord, from four years of Flynnghazi and Impeach!
Don Woodard Sr.,
Fort Worth
Obit relief
I have a suggestion for readers who get too worked up over presidential politics: Read the obituaries. This can provide comic relief and lower your blood pressure.
In the obits from Feb. 9, one on an older female states she passed away “due to complications of cardio myopathy and the results of the 2016 Presidential Campaign.”
There are at least two lessons to be learned.
First, be careful who you designate to write your obituary.
Second, don’t let yourself get too worked up. It can kill you.
Richard C. Schmitt,
Fort Worth
Voter fraud
Evidently Rosa Maria Ortega had a valid voter registration card.
Isn’t it reasonable that a foreign permanent resident would assume that this entitled her to vote?
Did the person or office that issued the voter registration card to a non-citizen not break a law? Shouldn’t some of the responsibility lie there?
Kenneth Wills, Grapevine
