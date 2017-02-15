Flynn resignation; voter fraud case; blame for Trump

Flynn resignation
It was known that Michael Flynn was a Russian sympathizer before President Donald Trump appointed him to a highly sensitive intelligence position.
His appointment as national security adviser was consistent because Trump has nothing but praise for Putin while openly insulting and attacking our allies.
Flynn has resigned in disgrace, having secretly dealt with the Russians before Trump even took office and then trying to hide his deception.
An immediate investigation should be done of Trump’s other appointees so any other Russian sympathizers can be purged before further harm is done to America.
It is time for the Republican Congress to put America above Russia.
Gregory L. Ceshker,
Richland Hills
Voter fraud case
Let me see if I have this right: A recent news story tells me that a man robbed a bank, then led law enforcement on a prolonged chase at high speed, possibly endangering many people.
He was sentenced to eight years.
Now we have a mother of four children who mistakenly voted, and she is sentenced to eight years in prison. Where’s the justice?
This lady was hung out to dry, and Attorney General Ken Paxton has the audacity to brag about it?
Laura M. Fleming,
Grapevine
I strongly uphold the right of the citizenry to vote.
I am strongly opposed to voter fraud.
If Rosa Maria Ortega was offered a 2-year probation in a plea bargain but opted for a jury trial, then she should accept the outcome.
Since she arrived in the U.S. in her infancy and holds a green card, she has had ample opportunity to obtain U.S. citizenship.
Enough with the sob story already.
Kenneth W. Barnes, Fort Worth
One very important fact seems to have been overlooked in the punishment of Rosa Maria Ortega, who is legally in our country.
Ortega had a green card, drivers license and valid Social Security card. When she presented these to the Dallas County voter registrar, she was handed her voter registration card. She was registered to vote.
Calling this fraud seems fraudulent in itself.
Teri Flanagan, Fort Worth
Blame for Trump
Cynthia M. Allen’s Friday column (“Trump is exactly the president modern America deserves”) raised my hackles.
Obviously, the actions of our new president and his team cause concern within conservative ranks. Once again, their response is to blame “modern American culture” for the disappointment and shock Trump engenders.
We should refuse to accept this excuse. Blaming “the culture” goes back at least to the 1920s, when conservatives tut-tutted about how speakeasies and flappers caused organized crime.
Then came the 1960s, in which hippies and “Lefties” were blamed for the Vietnam War.
Today it’s the “coarseness” of the internet that created Trump.
Let’s be clear: Not all Americans agree to accept cultural blame as Allen suggests. A majority of us knew who and what Trump is, warned against electing him and did not vote for him.
Our voices will be heard.
Laurence Pimentel,
Fort Worth
