Oscars speeches; an ideology dies; enough tweets; never substitute

Oscars speeches
For those who are looking forward to the Oscars on Feb. 26, be aware that you will not be hearing gracious acceptance speeches.
Instead, the honorees will come on stage and use their time as a platform to espouse their political views.
We can expect to hear far left-leaning political comments and criticism of President Donald Trump.
Therefore, if you want an evening of far-left political commentaries, that’s the show to watch!
Angela Benvenuto,
Arlington
An ideology dies
We are witnessing the death throes of a failed political ideology.
The riots, congressional boycotts and flagrant media opposition all illustrate real desperation.
Its advocates are thrashing about in violent opposition to the principles and ideas that motivated voters to elect Donald Trump.
It’s truly an exciting time, and one that our schoolteachers will do well to help their students understand. Voters embraced common sense and traditional values.
Opponents ought to turn their energy to helping their supporters build better lives for themselves and their families.
They could do much to help struggling parents accept responsibility for assisting in the education of their own children.
Instead of fighting school choice, let’s embrace it and add an element of parental responsibility to the mix.
That’s just one example of how opponents can use their tremendous minority following to help energize America and win more votes.
The death of an ideology does not mean the death of the Democratic Party. It simply illustrates the opportunity for a new direction.
Charles Wedemeyer,
Fort Worth
Enough tweets
Enough is too much already!
Why does the media called “mainstream” by our current president insist on making news of his tweets?
Why not let the tweets flutter only to those who are Twitter-pated?
Anne M. Sanders,
Fort Worth
Never substitute
A few years ago, I took substitute teaching jobs in Arlington. I worked in most of the local high schools and some of the middle schools. Never again.
This is the elephant in the room — the bad behavior of the students in today’s schools. This is why new permanent teachers often quit after the first day of the disrespect and hatred of today’s kids.
They hate school, teachers, math and science. They only come to school to socialize with their friends.
Sure, there are exceptions. I saw good kids who would do their work and cause no trouble. But they were vastly outnumbered.
For teachers, especially substitutes, it is just monumental disrespect all day long. Not worth $75 a day.
America will continue to get kicked around in all international math and science contests by Third World countries where parents actually discipline their children.
Meanwhile, American kids come to school and refuse to obey their teacher. Later on in life, maybe they try that with a cop, with disastrous results.
Until discipline is enforced in our schools and parents teach discipline at home, nothing will change.
Michael Vaught, Arlington
