Voter fraud case; substitute teachers; deserving Trump; Kushner positive

Voter fraud case
The eight-year sentence that was issued in Tarrant County for voter fraud is a clear example of unequal justice and using someone who is less powerful.
I personally have known people with multiple DWI’s who pose a physical danger to us all but are not getting remotely that type of prison sentence.
Further, if it were not for the current political climate, Rosa Ortega would have never received that kind of prison sentence and probably no prison sentence at all.
This is a clear example of bias. It is offensive to our American values and an embarrassment to our state.
Cheryl Oliver,
Flower Mound
Attorney General Ken Paxton is gloating about the example made of Rosa Maria Ortega being convicted of illegal voting.
I wonder if any of those who join him in celebrating this conviction have felt a twinge of sadness that Ortega will spend at least two years in prison before being deported for the crime of participating in our democracy by voting illegally.
Whether by ignorance or deliberate deceit, does this trespass deserve the harsh punishment she received?
She and her family are collateral damage. Is collateral damage OK as long as it doesn’t involve me or my family?
Is her being a pawn in an ugly political game acceptable to this community?
What role did our own district attorney play in this travesty?
How many more “dangerous” criminals like Ortega will need to be jailed and deported for us to feel safe and to have good jobs that “we” can’t get right now because immigrants are ruining the labor pool?
Is this harsh punishment of Ortega going to make us great again?
Bill Lanford, Haltom City
Substitute teachers
Thanks to Ann Sutherland, Fort Worth ISD District 6 trustee, for her Thursday letter regarding the substitute teacher situation.
I am a substitute. The bottom line is money.
Pay us more and we would work more. Fast food places pay better than the Fort Worth ISD.
A second solution would be to require all administrators, principals and specialists to work one full day per month in a random classroom for substitute teacher pay. They need to know what goes on in the trenches.
Jeanette Keim, Fort Worth
Deserving Trump
Cynthia Allen’s Friday column (“Trump is exactly the president modern America deserves”) is “exactly on.”
She writes there has never been a president who embodies modern American culture quite like Trump. Unfortunately, she is correct.
She is also correct in saying that Trump may not be the president many Americans want, but he is exactly the president we deserve.
The ugliness of politics, media and entertainment/sports in our country should make all of us hang our heads in shame.
Cynthia Allen is a breath of fresh air, one doesn’t find much of in the Star-Telegram.
Herb Hollinger, Fort Worth
Kushner positive
Thank you for the comprehensive article on Jared Kushner (“Personal history connects Kushner to Israel,” Sunday).
We needed to know of a positive, hopefully stabilizing influence to what we have in the White House.
Nancy L. Ingle, Arlington
Comments