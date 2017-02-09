School choice; quality healthcare; Trump’s EPA; Jerry can retire; texting ban

School choice
Those who so vociferously opposed the nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary and her proposal to use vouchers to allow for more school choice are afraid to admit that current public education is deeply flawed.
DeVos has recommended giving parents a choice for their children to attend better-performing schools. Her proposal is simple: Education dollars should follow the student, not the student follow the dollars.
It is simple, intuitive and practical. American students should not have to participate in a lottery to gain a spot in a better school. Too often, the losers are trapped in an inferior system.
America once produced the best and brightest. We still do, but too often these are foreign students who avail themselves of the premier higher education schools, for which Americans are not prepared.
Charles Andrews,
Fort Worth
Quality healthcare
In these uncertain times, working families value the safety and security of health coverage more than ever.
Some members of Congress are discussing making major changes to our core health system in the United States, including repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement and making major, damaging changes to Medicaid, CHIP and Medicare.
Repealing the ACA alone would leave tens of millions of Americans — almost 30 million people — without the security of health coverage and affect millions more who have benefited greatly from the new law through improvements such as free preventative care and people with pre-existing conditions no longer being denied coverage.
To keep our families safe and our economy and communities healthy we must have quality, affordable healthcare.
Wendy Dunn, Fort Worth
Trump’s EPA
I have two comments in response to Richard Greene’s Sunday column (“Don’t believe any reports of transition turmoil at EPA”).
First, he states that left-wing media outlets are leading the public to believe that President Donald Trump will destroy environmental protections.
Well, what is the public to believe when one of the first things Trump does is to allow coal companies to again pollute America’s waterways?
Secondly, he says Trump’s changes will “reflect the majority will of the people of our country. Isn’t that what is supposed to happen?”
Yes, but the majority of the people of our country voted for his opponents.
Roger Tuttle, Fort Worth
Jerry can retire
Jerry Jones has achieved the highest honor from the NFL by being inducted into the Hall of Fame, in addition to winning three Super Bowls.
He can now retire with pride and sell the team!
Tom Burchfield,
Fort Worth
Texting ban
I recently rode a bus on Interstate 35 and looked down on cars. I saw, with horror, the screen of a cell phone and the driver’s fingers manipulating the data at 65 mph on a busy freeway.
Legislators should pass some much-needed safety bills.
Priscilla Keifer, Grapevine
Comments