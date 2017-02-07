Obama checklist; Obama failures; bishop’s letter

Obama checklist
As we have elected a new president, let’s review some accomplishments of the Obama term:
Made the economy strong and stable, reduced the deficit from 9.8% to 3.2% of GDP, introduced the longest stretch of job growth on record, and 2015 was the auto industry’s best year ever.
Under the ACA (ObamaCare) insurance companies could no longer deny coverage for pre-existing conditions and lifetime caps were eliminated.
Reduced carbon pollution from power plants by 30 percent in 2030, reduced U. S. oil imports by nearly two-thirds and united 197 countries in the Paris Agreement to protect our global environment for our children and grandchildren.
Obama rid the world of Osama bin Laden. He entered into a historic peace agreement with Iran, the European Union, China and Russia that will limit Iran’s ability to build a nuclear bomb for at least 15 years.
His administration was scandal-free for eight years. And at the same time, he and Michelle and their girls set an inspiring example of family values.
Corine Jacobson,
Fort Worth
Obama failures
Steve Maxwell’s column in Saturday’s Star-Telegram, in response to an earlier column by Richard Greene, completely ignored two of the main causes of ill will between the parties today.
After Obama took office in 2009, he emphatically made it clear in a White House meeting with leaders of both parties that the Democrats did not want any input from the Republicans because the Democrats won the election and that was it: period.
This defiance was immediately put into practice with the passing of Obamacare, which was ramrodded through Congress without any hearings, coordination, or input from the Republicans.
Pro-life Democrats were even lied to by Obama to get their vote by promising that the bill would not cover abortions.
It wasn’t long before Obama just ignored Congress when he couldn’t get what he wanted and started issuing executive orders on various matters such as immigration and ordering federal agencies to issue new regulations.
William Brown, Arlington
Bishop’s letter
I agree with Debby Fleischmann (Tuesday letter) on her comment about Bishop Olson’s letter read at all Catholic churches this past Sunday concerning President Trump’s immigration policy.
The Bishop and other religious leaders should be more concerned about one political party’s stand on unborn children and confront them more openly, rather then confronting a man who is trying to save American lives.
Political comments do not need to be aired in church to put a guilt trip on people who agree that we need to be kept safe from those who would do us harm.
I for one feel no guilt. God will be my judge, not a human who is in the religious profession.
Robert Mehalick Sr.,
Arlington
I, too, heard Bishop Olson’s letter read from the pulpit during mass at my parish, St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
What I heard was my bishop reminding his flock what Jesus taught us through the Beatitudes — that we are to care for those who are hungry, sick, persecuted, imprisoned.
My Catholic faith is not restricted to the confines of the walls of a building. My Catholic faith instructs me to carry my faith out into the community to help those who need help, regardless of their faith, color or origin.
Donna Fisher, Euless
Comments